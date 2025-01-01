Menu
<p>2018 Silverado 1500 LS that was 1-owner and had wintered in the Carolinas on the Carfax report. No rust anywhere on the body of this Chevrolet. Seating for 6 people in the crew cab. Floor shifted 4-wheel drive. Bluetooth and Sirius radio. Power windows, locks and mirrors. An electric trailer brake controller was added. The 5-foot 9-inch length box has sprayed in box liner and a folding tonneau cover added. A must-see Chevy 1500. </p><p>** WE UPDATE OUR WEBSITE REGULARLY IF YOU SEE THIS AD THE VEHICLE IS AVAILABLE! ** Pentastic Motors specializes in 4X4 Gasoline and Diesel trucks from all makes including Dodge, Ford, and General Motors. Extended warranties available!  Financing available from 7.99% APR OAC. Delivery available to Southern Ontario Purchasers! We are 1.5 hrs from Pearson International Airport and offer free pick up from the airport to Purchasers. Leasing options available for Commercial/Agricultural/Personal! **NO ADMIN FEES! All vehicles are CERTIFIED and serviced unless otherwise stated! CARFAX AVAILABLE ON ALL VEHICLES! ** Call, email, or come in for a test drive today! 1-844-4X4-TRUX www.pentasticmotors.com</p>

2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

166,498 KM

$24,988

+ tax & licensing
2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

LS 5.3L 4X4 1-Owner Truck Seats 6 People

2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

LS 5.3L 4X4 1-Owner Truck Seats 6 People

Pentastic Motors

2011 Harriston Rd, Gorrie, ON N0G 1X0

519-335-6565

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$24,988

+ taxes & licensing

Used
166,498KM
Good Condition
VIN 3GCUKNEC0JG207996

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 166,498 KM

Vehicle Description

2018 Silverado 1500 LS that was 1-owner and had wintered in the Carolinas on the Carfax report. No rust anywhere on the body of this Chevrolet. Seating for 6 people in the crew cab. Floor shifted 4-wheel drive. Bluetooth and Sirius radio. Power windows, locks and mirrors. An electric trailer brake controller was added. The 5-foot 9-inch length box has sprayed in box liner and a folding tonneau cover added. A must-see Chevy 1500. 

** WE UPDATE OUR WEBSITE REGULARLY IF YOU SEE THIS AD THE VEHICLE IS AVAILABLE! ** Pentastic Motors specializes in 4X4 Gasoline and Diesel trucks from all makes including Dodge, Ford, and General Motors. Extended warranties available!  Financing available from 7.99% APR OAC. Delivery available to Southern Ontario Purchasers! We are 1.5 hrs from Pearson International Airport and offer free pick up from the airport to Purchasers. Leasing options available for Commercial/Agricultural/Personal! **NO ADMIN FEES! All vehicles are CERTIFIED and serviced unless otherwise stated! CARFAX AVAILABLE ON ALL VEHICLES! ** Call, email, or come in for a test drive today! 1-844-4X4-TRUX www.pentasticmotors.com

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Child Seat Anchors
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Rear Bench Seat

AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio

Split Rear Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Warranty Available

Daytime Running Lights
HID Headlights
Tow Hooks

Bluetooth Connection

Pentastic Motors

Pentastic Motors

2011 Harriston Rd, Gorrie, ON N0G 1X0
$24,988

+ taxes & licensing

Pentastic Motors

519-335-6565

2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500