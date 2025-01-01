$24,988+ tax & licensing
2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
LS 5.3L 4X4 1-Owner Truck Seats 6 People
2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
LS 5.3L 4X4 1-Owner Truck Seats 6 People
Location
Pentastic Motors
2011 Harriston Rd, Gorrie, ON N0G 1X0
519-335-6565
Certified
$24,988
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Mileage 166,498 KM
Vehicle Description
2018 Silverado 1500 LS that was 1-owner and had wintered in the Carolinas on the Carfax report. No rust anywhere on the body of this Chevrolet. Seating for 6 people in the crew cab. Floor shifted 4-wheel drive. Bluetooth and Sirius radio. Power windows, locks and mirrors. An electric trailer brake controller was added. The 5-foot 9-inch length box has sprayed in box liner and a folding tonneau cover added. A must-see Chevy 1500.
** WE UPDATE OUR WEBSITE REGULARLY IF YOU SEE THIS AD THE VEHICLE IS AVAILABLE! ** Pentastic Motors specializes in 4X4 Gasoline and Diesel trucks from all makes including Dodge, Ford, and General Motors. Extended warranties available! Financing available from 7.99% APR OAC. Delivery available to Southern Ontario Purchasers! We are 1.5 hrs from Pearson International Airport and offer free pick up from the airport to Purchasers. Leasing options available for Commercial/Agricultural/Personal! **NO ADMIN FEES! All vehicles are CERTIFIED and serviced unless otherwise stated! CARFAX AVAILABLE ON ALL VEHICLES! ** Call, email, or come in for a test drive today! 1-844-4X4-TRUX www.pentasticmotors.com
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Power Options
Interior
Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
Warranty
Exterior
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Pentastic Motors
Email Pentastic Motors
Pentastic Motors
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
519-335-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
519-335-6565