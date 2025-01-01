2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

Menu
An awesome 6.2L V8 powered 2018 Silverado 1500 LTZ with 4-wheel drive and only 106000 kms on the odometer. Heated and cooled leather seats and heated steering wheel. Bluetooth, steering wheel mounted audio controls, a CD player and Bose speaker system. Back-up camera and both front and rear park assist systems. Power adjust pedals, built-in brake controller, dual climate controls and remote start. New Goodyear TrailRunner A/T tires were just installed. Spray in box liner was added to the 6 1/2-foot length box. A must-see 1500 LTZ.

Details Description Features

13192106

Location

Pentastic Motors

2011 Harriston Rd, Gorrie, ON N0G 1X0

519-335-6565

Logo_AccidentFree

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
106,790KM
Good Condition
VIN 3GCUKSEJXJG148114

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 106,790 KM

Vehicle Description

An awesome 6.2L V8 powered 2018 Silverado 1500 LTZ with 4-wheel drive and only 106000 kms on the odometer. Heated and cooled leather seats and heated steering wheel. Bluetooth, steering wheel mounted audio controls, a CD player and Bose speaker system. Back-up camera and both front and rear park assist systems. Power adjust pedals, built-in brake controller, dual climate controls and remote start. New Goodyear TrailRunner A/T tires were just installed. Spray in box liner was added to the 6 1/2-foot length box. A must-see 1500 LTZ. 

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Rear Cross Traffic Alert

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Tow Hooks
Sliding Rear Window
Privacy Glass

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
WiFi Hotspot
Wireless Charger

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Cooled Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Warranty

Warranty Available

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Tow Hitch
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory

Powertrain

Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Navigation from Telematics
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

