2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

Location
Pentastic Motors
2011 Harriston Rd, Gorrie, ON N0G 1X0
519-335-6565
Certified
$35,988
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 106,790 KM
Vehicle Description
An awesome 6.2L V8 powered 2018 Silverado 1500 LTZ with 4-wheel drive and only 106000 kms on the odometer. Heated and cooled leather seats and heated steering wheel. Bluetooth, steering wheel mounted audio controls, a CD player and Bose speaker system. Back-up camera and both front and rear park assist systems. Power adjust pedals, built-in brake controller, dual climate controls and remote start. New Goodyear TrailRunner A/T tires were just installed. Spray in box liner was added to the 6 1/2-foot length box. A must-see 1500 LTZ.
Extended warranties available! Financing available from 7.99% APR OAC. Delivery available to Southern Ontario Purchasers! We are 1.5 hrs from Pearson International Airport and offer free pick up from the airport to Purchasers. Leasing options available for Commercial/Agricultural/Personal! **NO ADMIN FEES! All vehicles are CERTIFIED and serviced unless otherwise stated! CARFAX AVAILABLE ON ALL VEHICLES! **
519-335-6565