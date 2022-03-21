$46,988+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
519-335-6565
2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
LTZ 4X4 Crew Leather Navigation Only 29000 KM'S
Location
Pentastic Motors
2011 Harriston Rd, Gorrie, ON N0G 1X0
519-335-6565
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$46,988
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 8715104
- Stock #: 224904
- VIN: 3GCUKSEC1JG224904
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 29,916 KM
Vehicle Description
1 owner 2018 Silverado 1500 LTZ with only 29000 km's on the odometer. 5.3L V8 and 4-wheel drive with Auto 4 mode. Heated and cooled leather seats and heated steering wheel. Navigation, back-up camera also has both front and rear park assist. Power adjustable pedals and tilt and telescopic steering wheel adjustments. Seating for 5 people and top line Bose speaker system. 5-foot 9-inch box length with sprayed in box liner added. Remote start, built in electric brake controller and steering wheel mounted audio controls. Step bars and power rear sliding window. A super clean low mileage 2018 Silverado LTZ.
** WE UPDATE OUR WEBSITE REGULARLY IF YOU SEE THIS AD THE VEHICLE IS AVAILABLE! ** Pentastic Motors specializes in 4X4 Gasoline and Diesel trucks from all makes including Dodge, Ford, and General Motors. Extended warranties available! Financing available from 4.99% APR OAC. Delivery available to Southern Ontario Purchasers! We are 1.5 hrs from Pearson International Airport and offer free pick up from the airport to Purchasers. Leasing options available for Commercial/Agricultural/Personal! **NO ADMIN FEES! All vehicles are CERTIFIED and serviced unless otherwise stated! CARFAX AVAILABLE ON ALL VEHICLES! ** Call, email, or come in for a test drive today! 1-844-4X4-TRUX www.pentasticmotors.com
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.