2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

97,837 KM

$37,988

+ tax & licensing
$37,988

+ taxes & licensing

2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

LT 5.3L 4X4 Well Maintained New Brakes 97000 KMS

2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

LT 5.3L 4X4 Well Maintained New Brakes 97000 KMS

$37,988

+ taxes & licensing

97,837KM
Used
Good Condition
  Listing ID: 9488845
  Stock #: 371302
  VIN: 3GCUKREC5JG371302

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 97,837 KM

Vehicle Description

2018 Silverado 1500 LT powered by a 5.3L V8 and 4-wheel drive with optional Auto4 mode. Lots of service records on the Carfax report. New rear brakes were just installed.  Seating for 5 people with power adjust on both front buckets. Bluetooth and steering wheel mounted audio controls. Back-up camera and remote start. Dual climate controls and heated seats. Z71 Off Road package. Step bars were added to the cab and this truck has a 6 1/2-foot length box. Another must-see 1500 LT.

** WE UPDATE OUR WEBSITE REGULARLY IF YOU SEE THIS AD THE VEHICLE IS AVAILABLE! ** Pentastic Motors specializes in 4X4 Gasoline and Diesel trucks from all makes including Dodge, Ford, and General Motors. Extended warranties available!  Financing available from 6.99% APR OAC. Delivery available to Southern Ontario Purchasers! We are 1.5 hrs from Pearson International Airport and offer free pick up from the airport to Purchasers. Leasing options available for Commercial/Agricultural/Personal! **NO ADMIN FEES! All vehicles are CERTIFIED and serviced unless otherwise stated! CARFAX AVAILABLE ON ALL VEHICLES! ** Call, email, or come in for a test drive today! 1-844-4X4-TRUX www.pentasticmotors.com

 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
CD Player
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

