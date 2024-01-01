$28,988+ tax & licensing
2018 Ford F-150
XLT/Sport 5.0L V8 4X4 Navigation Heated Seats
2018 Ford F-150
XLT/Sport 5.0L V8 4X4 Navigation Heated Seats
Location
Pentastic Motors
2011 Harriston Rd, Gorrie, ON N0G 1X0
519-335-6565
Certified
$28,988
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Charcoal
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 162,521 KM
Vehicle Description
A beautiful condition and well optioned 2018 F-150 Sport that is powered by a 5.0L V8 engine and 4-wheel drive. Navigation, back-up camera and rear park assist system. Heated seats with power adjust on both front buckets and room for 5 people. Power adjust pedals, remote start and easy entry tailgate step. Trailer back-up assist system, Bluetooth, a CD player and steering wheel mounted audio controls. Sprayed in box liner and a hard folding tonneau cover were added to the 5-foot 7-inch length box. A must-see F-150 Sport.
** WE UPDATE OUR WEBSITE REGULARLY IF YOU SEE THIS AD THE VEHICLE IS AVAILABLE! ** Pentastic Motors specializes in 4X4 Gasoline and Diesel trucks from all makes including Dodge, Ford, and General Motors. Extended warranties available! Financing available from 7.99% APR OAC. Delivery available to Southern Ontario Purchasers! We are 1.5 hrs from Pearson International Airport and offer free pick up from the airport to Purchasers. Leasing options available for Commercial/Agricultural/Personal! **NO ADMIN FEES! All vehicles are CERTIFIED and serviced unless otherwise stated! CARFAX AVAILABLE ON ALL VEHICLES! ** Call, email, or come in for a test drive today! 1-844-4X4-TRUX www.pentasticmotors.com
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Interior
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
Warranty
Exterior
Convenience
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Pentastic Motors
Email Pentastic Motors
Pentastic Motors
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
519-335-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
519-335-6565