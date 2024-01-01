Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>A beautiful 1 local owner F-150 SuperCab XLT/XTR that is powered by a 5.0L V8 and 4-wheel drive. Well maintained truck with 19 service records on the Carfax report. Seating for 6 people with power adjustable drivers side bucket seat. Bluetooth, steering wheel mounted audio controls and a CD player. Power adjust pedals, rear sliding window and trailer back-up assist. Back-up camera and rear park assist system. The box is 6-foot 7-inches in length with a thick bed mat installed. A must-see F-150.</p><p>** WE UPDATE OUR WEBSITE REGULARLY IF YOU SEE THIS AD THE VEHICLE IS AVAILABLE! ** Pentastic Motors specializes in 4X4 Gasoline and Diesel trucks from all makes including Dodge, Ford, and General Motors. Extended warranties available!  Financing available from 7.99% APR OAC. Delivery available to Southern Ontario Purchasers! We are 1.5 hrs from Pearson International Airport and offer free pick up from the airport to Purchasers. Leasing options available for Commercial/Agricultural/Personal! **NO ADMIN FEES! All vehicles are CERTIFIED and serviced unless otherwise stated! CARFAX AVAILABLE ON ALL VEHICLES! ** Call, email, or come in for a test drive today! 1-844-4X4-TRUX www.pentasticmotors.com</p>

2018 Ford F-150

85,785 KM

Details Description Features

$29,988

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2018 Ford F-150

XLT/XTR 5.0L V8 1-Owner Well Maintained 85000 KMS

Watch This Vehicle
12037840

2018 Ford F-150

XLT/XTR 5.0L V8 1-Owner Well Maintained 85000 KMS

Location

Pentastic Motors

2011 Harriston Rd, Gorrie, ON N0G 1X0

519-335-6565

  1. 1734794688
  2. 1734794688
  3. 1734794688
  4. 1734794688
  5. 1734794689
  6. 1734794689
  7. 1734794689
  8. 1734794689
  9. 1734794688
  10. 1734794689
  11. 1734794688
  12. 1734794689
  13. 1734794688
  14. 1734794688
  15. 1734794689
  16. 1734794689
  17. 1734794689
  18. 1734794689
  19. 1734794688
  20. 1734794688
  21. 1734794689
  22. 1734794688
  23. 1734794688
  24. 1734794689
Contact Seller
Logo_AccidentFree_OneOwner

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$29,988

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
85,785KM
Good Condition
VIN 1FTFX1E53JFA67156

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gold
  • Interior Colour Brown
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 85,785 KM

Vehicle Description

A beautiful 1 local owner F-150 SuperCab XLT/XTR that is powered by a 5.0L V8 and 4-wheel drive. Well maintained truck with 19 service records on the Carfax report. Seating for 6 people with power adjustable drivers side bucket seat. Bluetooth, steering wheel mounted audio controls and a CD player. Power adjust pedals, rear sliding window and trailer back-up assist. Back-up camera and rear park assist system. The box is 6-foot 7-inches in length with a thick bed mat installed. A must-see F-150.

** WE UPDATE OUR WEBSITE REGULARLY IF YOU SEE THIS AD THE VEHICLE IS AVAILABLE! ** Pentastic Motors specializes in 4X4 Gasoline and Diesel trucks from all makes including Dodge, Ford, and General Motors. Extended warranties available!  Financing available from 7.99% APR OAC. Delivery available to Southern Ontario Purchasers! We are 1.5 hrs from Pearson International Airport and offer free pick up from the airport to Purchasers. Leasing options available for Commercial/Agricultural/Personal! **NO ADMIN FEES! All vehicles are CERTIFIED and serviced unless otherwise stated! CARFAX AVAILABLE ON ALL VEHICLES! ** Call, email, or come in for a test drive today! 1-844-4X4-TRUX www.pentasticmotors.com

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio

Warranty

Warranty Available

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Additional Features

Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Pentastic Motors

Used 2013 Dodge Journey Crew 3.6L V6 Heated Seats New Brakes Only 127000KM for sale in Gorrie, ON
2013 Dodge Journey Crew 3.6L V6 Heated Seats New Brakes Only 127000KM 127,281 KM $9,988 + tax & lic
Used 1972 Plymouth DUSTER 340 4-Speed Runs Strong for sale in Gorrie, ON
1972 Plymouth DUSTER 340 4-Speed Runs Strong 42,968 MI $32,572 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Ford F-150 Lariat 2.7L 4X4 Leather Navigation Only 131000 KMS for sale in Gorrie, ON
2015 Ford F-150 Lariat 2.7L 4X4 Leather Navigation Only 131000 KMS 131,054 KM $27,988 + tax & lic

Email Pentastic Motors

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Pentastic Motors

Pentastic Motors

2011 Harriston Rd, Gorrie, ON N0G 1X0
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519-335-XXXX

(click to show)

519-335-6565

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$29,988

+ taxes & licensing

Pentastic Motors

519-335-6565

Contact Seller
2018 Ford F-150