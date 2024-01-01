$29,988+ tax & licensing
XLT/XTR 5.0L V8 1-Owner Well Maintained 85000 KMS
Location
Pentastic Motors
2011 Harriston Rd, Gorrie, ON N0G 1X0
519-335-6565
Certified
$29,988
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gold
- Interior Colour Brown
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Mileage 85,785 KM
Vehicle Description
A beautiful 1 local owner F-150 SuperCab XLT/XTR that is powered by a 5.0L V8 and 4-wheel drive. Well maintained truck with 19 service records on the Carfax report. Seating for 6 people with power adjustable drivers side bucket seat. Bluetooth, steering wheel mounted audio controls and a CD player. Power adjust pedals, rear sliding window and trailer back-up assist. Back-up camera and rear park assist system. The box is 6-foot 7-inches in length with a thick bed mat installed. A must-see F-150.
** WE UPDATE OUR WEBSITE REGULARLY IF YOU SEE THIS AD THE VEHICLE IS AVAILABLE! ** Pentastic Motors specializes in 4X4 Gasoline and Diesel trucks from all makes including Dodge, Ford, and General Motors. Extended warranties available! Financing available from 7.99% APR OAC. Delivery available to Southern Ontario Purchasers! We are 1.5 hrs from Pearson International Airport and offer free pick up from the airport to Purchasers. Leasing options available for Commercial/Agricultural/Personal! **NO ADMIN FEES! All vehicles are CERTIFIED and serviced unless otherwise stated! CARFAX AVAILABLE ON ALL VEHICLES! ** Call, email, or come in for a test drive today! 1-844-4X4-TRUX www.pentasticmotors.com
