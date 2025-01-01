$26,988+ taxes & licensing
Location
Pentastic Motors
2011 Harriston Rd, Gorrie, ON N0G 1X0
519-335-6565
Certified
$26,988
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 139,322 KM
Vehicle Description
An awesome 2018 F-150 XLT with the XTR package that is powered by a 5.0L V8 engine and 4-wheel drive. Seating for 5 people with power adjust on the driver's side bucket. Power adjust pedals, back-up camera, Bluetooth, steering wheel mounted audio controls and a CD player. Pro trailer back-up assist. Spray in box liner was added to the 5-foot 7-inch length box. This F-150 is ready for the next owner to work or enjoy.
** WE UPDATE OUR WEBSITE REGULARLY IF YOU SEE THIS AD THE VEHICLE IS AVAILABLE! ** Pentastic Motors specializes in 4X4 Gasoline and Diesel trucks from all makes including Dodge, Ford, and General Motors. Extended warranties available! Financing available from 7.99% APR OAC. Delivery available to Southern Ontario Purchasers! We are 1.5 hrs from Pearson International Airport and offer free pick up from the airport to Purchasers. Leasing options available for Commercial/Agricultural/Personal!
Vehicle Features
