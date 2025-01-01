Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>An awesome 2018 F-150 XLT with the XTR package that is powered by a 5.0L V8 engine and 4-wheel drive. Seating for 5 people with power adjust on the drivers side bucket. Power adjust pedals, back-up camera, Bluetooth, steering wheel mounted audio controls and a CD player. Pro trailer back-up assist. Spray in box liner was added to the 5-foot 7-inch length box. This F-150 is ready for the next owner to work or enjoy. </p><p>** WE UPDATE OUR WEBSITE REGULARLY IF YOU SEE THIS AD THE VEHICLE IS AVAILABLE! ** Pentastic Motors specializes in 4X4 Gasoline and Diesel trucks from all makes including Dodge, Ford, and General Motors. Extended warranties available!  Financing available from 7.99% APR OAC. Delivery available to Southern Ontario Purchasers! We are 1.5 hrs from Pearson International Airport and offer free pick up from the airport to Purchasers. Leasing options available for Commercial/Agricultural/Personal! **NO ADMIN FEES! All vehicles are CERTIFIED and serviced unless otherwise stated! CARFAX AVAILABLE ON ALL VEHICLES! ** Call, email, or come in for a test drive today! 1-844-4X4-TRUX www.pentasticmotors.com</p>

2018 Ford F-150

139,322 KM

Details Description Features

$26,988

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2018 Ford F-150

XLT/XTR 5.0L 4X4

Watch This Vehicle
13201961

2018 Ford F-150

XLT/XTR 5.0L 4X4

Location

Pentastic Motors

2011 Harriston Rd, Gorrie, ON N0G 1X0

519-335-6565

  1. 1763763107
  2. 1763763108
  3. 1763763107
  4. 1763763107
  5. 1763763106
  6. 1763763104
  7. 1763763105
  8. 1763763107
  9. 1763763104
  10. 1763763105
  11. 1763763107
  12. 1763763107
  13. 1763763108
  14. 1763763105
  15. 1763763105
  16. 1763763107
  17. 1763763108
  18. 1763763104
  19. 1763763107
  20. 1763763106
  21. 1763763108
  22. 1763763108
  23. 1763763107
  24. 1763763107
Contact Seller
Logo_AccidentFree

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$26,988

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
139,322KM
Good Condition
VIN 1FTEW1E58JFA37407

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 139,322 KM

Vehicle Description

An awesome 2018 F-150 XLT with the XTR package that is powered by a 5.0L V8 engine and 4-wheel drive. Seating for 5 people with power adjust on the driver's side bucket. Power adjust pedals, back-up camera, Bluetooth, steering wheel mounted audio controls and a CD player. Pro trailer back-up assist. Spray in box liner was added to the 5-foot 7-inch length box. This F-150 is ready for the next owner to work or enjoy. 

** WE UPDATE OUR WEBSITE REGULARLY IF YOU SEE THIS AD THE VEHICLE IS AVAILABLE! ** Pentastic Motors specializes in 4X4 Gasoline and Diesel trucks from all makes including Dodge, Ford, and General Motors. Extended warranties available!  Financing available from 7.99% APR OAC. Delivery available to Southern Ontario Purchasers! We are 1.5 hrs from Pearson International Airport and offer free pick up from the airport to Purchasers. Leasing options available for Commercial/Agricultural/Personal! **NO ADMIN FEES! All vehicles are CERTIFIED and serviced unless otherwise stated! CARFAX AVAILABLE ON ALL VEHICLES! ** Call, email, or come in for a test drive today! 1-844-4X4-TRUX www.pentasticmotors.com

Vehicle Features

Packages

-PAINT
153
18C
301A
44G
47E
53A
53B
54R
64T
86B
995
N1
UG
X27

Interior

Anti-Lock Brakes
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Tow Hooks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Bluetooth
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio

Seating

Split Rear Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Security

Automatic High Beams

Additional Features

Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Pentastic Motors

Used 2014 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 High Country 5.3L Leather Loaded ONLY 30000 KMS for sale in Gorrie, ON
2014 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 High Country 5.3L Leather Loaded ONLY 30000 KMS 30,286 KM $29,988 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Ford F-150 LARIAT 5.0L 4X4 Leather Sunroof Loaded 64000KM for sale in Gorrie, ON
2019 Ford F-150 LARIAT 5.0L 4X4 Leather Sunroof Loaded 64000KM 64,418 KM $42,988 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LTZ 6.2L 4X4 Leather 6 1/2-Foot Box Only 106000 KM for sale in Gorrie, ON
2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LTZ 6.2L 4X4 Leather 6 1/2-Foot Box Only 106000 KM 106,790 KM $35,988 + tax & lic

Email Pentastic Motors

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Pentastic Motors

Pentastic Motors

2011 Harriston Rd, Gorrie, ON N0G 1X0
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519-335-XXXX

(click to show)

519-335-6565

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$26,988

+ taxes & licensing>

Pentastic Motors

519-335-6565

2018 Ford F-150