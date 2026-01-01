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<p>A beautiful and fully loaded 2018 F-150 Lariat with FX4 Off Road and Sport packages added. Powered by a 5.0L V8 engine, 4 wheel drive, 10-speed automatic transmission and 3:55 electronic locking differentials. Heated and cooled leather seats, power adjust pedals, power adjust seats on both front buckets. Twin panel sunroof and power rear sliding window. Navigation, back-up camera and rear park assist system. Bluetooth, dual climate controls, steering wheel mounted audio controls and a CD player. Remote start and remote tailgate release. A tonneau cover and sprayed in box liner were added to the 5-foot 7-inch length box. New front brake pads and rotors were just installed for the safety. See the extra pictures we added of the rust protection that was applied by Krown on the Carfax report. A must-see F-150.</p><p>** WE UPDATE OUR WEBSITE REGULARLY IF YOU SEE THIS AD THE VEHICLE IS AVAILABLE! ** Pentastic Motors specializes in 4X4 Gasoline and Diesel trucks from all makes including Dodge, Ford, and General Motors. Extended warranties available!  Financing available from 7.99% APR OAC. Delivery available to Southern Ontario Purchasers! We are 1.5 hrs from Pearson International Airport and offer free pick up from the airport to Purchasers. Leasing options available for Commercial/Agricultural/Personal! **NO ADMIN FEES! All vehicles are CERTIFIED and serviced unless otherwise stated! CARFAX AVAILABLE ON ALL VEHICLES! ** Call, email, or come in for a test drive today! 1-844-4X4-TRUX www.pentasticmotors.com</p>

2018 Ford F-150

155,034 KM

Details Description Features

$33,988

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2018 Ford F-150

LARIAT/FX4 5.0L 4X4 Loaded Krown Records 155000KM

Watch This Vehicle
14337887

2018 Ford F-150

LARIAT/FX4 5.0L 4X4 Loaded Krown Records 155000KM

Location

Pentastic Motors

2011 Harriston Rd, Gorrie, ON N0G 1X0

519-335-6565

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Contact Seller
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Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$33,988

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
155,034KM
Good Condition
VIN 1FTEW1E5XJFD97505

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 155,034 KM

Vehicle Description

A beautiful and fully loaded 2018 F-150 Lariat with FX4 Off Road and Sport packages added. Powered by a 5.0L V8 engine, 4 wheel drive, 10-speed automatic transmission and 3:55 electronic locking differentials. Heated and cooled leather seats, power adjust pedals, power adjust seats on both front buckets. Twin panel sunroof and power rear sliding window. Navigation, back-up camera and rear park assist system. Bluetooth, dual climate controls, steering wheel mounted audio controls and a CD player. Remote start and remote tailgate release. A tonneau cover and sprayed in box liner were added to the 5-foot 7-inch length box. New front brake pads and rotors were just installed for the safety. See the extra pictures we added of the rust protection that was applied by Krown on the Carfax report. A must-see F-150.

** WE UPDATE OUR WEBSITE REGULARLY IF YOU SEE THIS AD THE VEHICLE IS AVAILABLE! ** Pentastic Motors specializes in 4X4 Gasoline and Diesel trucks from all makes including Dodge, Ford, and General Motors. Extended warranties available!  Financing available from 7.99% APR OAC. Delivery available to Southern Ontario Purchasers! We are 1.5 hrs from Pearson International Airport and offer free pick up from the airport to Purchasers. Leasing options available for Commercial/Agricultural/Personal! **NO ADMIN FEES! All vehicles are CERTIFIED and serviced unless otherwise stated! CARFAX AVAILABLE ON ALL VEHICLES! ** Call, email, or come in for a test drive today! 1-844-4X4-TRUX www.pentasticmotors.com

Vehicle Features

Packages

-EXTAX
-NONGV6
-PAINT
153
17B
413
43V
44G
501A
50N
55A
59S
60M
63T
64R
863
96W
995
HB
XL9
YZ

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Auto Hold Brake

Exterior

Fog Lights
Heated Mirrors
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Heated Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
GPS Navigation
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Seating

Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Cooled Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Proximity Key

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Security

Automatic High Beams

Additional Features

Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Pentastic Motors

Pentastic Motors

2011 Harriston Rd, Gorrie, ON N0G 1X0
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$33,988

+ taxes & licensing>

Pentastic Motors

519-335-6565

2018 Ford F-150