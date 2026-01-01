$33,988+ taxes & licensing
2018 Ford F-150
LARIAT/FX4 5.0L 4X4 Loaded Krown Records 155000KM
2018 Ford F-150
LARIAT/FX4 5.0L 4X4 Loaded Krown Records 155000KM
Location
Pentastic Motors
2011 Harriston Rd, Gorrie, ON N0G 1X0
519-335-6565
Certified
$33,988
+ taxes & licensing
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 155,034 KM
Vehicle Description
A beautiful and fully loaded 2018 F-150 Lariat with FX4 Off Road and Sport packages added. Powered by a 5.0L V8 engine, 4 wheel drive, 10-speed automatic transmission and 3:55 electronic locking differentials. Heated and cooled leather seats, power adjust pedals, power adjust seats on both front buckets. Twin panel sunroof and power rear sliding window. Navigation, back-up camera and rear park assist system. Bluetooth, dual climate controls, steering wheel mounted audio controls and a CD player. Remote start and remote tailgate release. A tonneau cover and sprayed in box liner were added to the 5-foot 7-inch length box. New front brake pads and rotors were just installed for the safety. See the extra pictures we added of the rust protection that was applied by Krown on the Carfax report. A must-see F-150.
** WE UPDATE OUR WEBSITE REGULARLY IF YOU SEE THIS AD THE VEHICLE IS AVAILABLE! ** Pentastic Motors specializes in 4X4 Gasoline and Diesel trucks from all makes including Dodge, Ford, and General Motors. Extended warranties available! Financing available from 7.99% APR OAC. Delivery available to Southern Ontario Purchasers! We are 1.5 hrs from Pearson International Airport and offer free pick up from the airport to Purchasers. Leasing options available for Commercial/Agricultural/Personal! **NO ADMIN FEES! All vehicles are CERTIFIED and serviced unless otherwise stated! CARFAX AVAILABLE ON ALL VEHICLES! ** Call, email, or come in for a test drive today! 1-844-4X4-TRUX www.pentasticmotors.com
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