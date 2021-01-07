Menu
2018 Ford Transit

46,790 KM

$39,988

+ tax & licensing
$39,988

+ taxes & licensing

Pentastic Motors

519-335-6565

2018 Ford Transit

2018 Ford Transit

350 High Roof Leather Navigation Only 46000 km

2018 Ford Transit

350 High Roof Leather Navigation Only 46000 km

Location

Pentastic Motors

2011 Harriston Rd, Gorrie, ON N0G 1X0

519-335-6565

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$39,988

+ taxes & licensing

46,790KM
Used
Good Condition
Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Pewter
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Mileage 46,790 KM

Vehicle Description

A beautiful 1 owner 2018 Transit High Roof van with only 46000 accident free kilometers. 3.5L V6 Ecoboost. 148 inch wheel base. Heated leather seats. Navigation and back-up camera. Easy clean vinyl floor covering throughout the entire van. Overhead storage compartments. Bluetooth and steering wheel mounted audio controls. Power side door running board. Trailer tow package. Both bucket seats are power adjust. Rare to find these vans in any colour other than white and to be loaded with all these options this one has is even more rare. A must see 350 HR Transit van.

** WE UPDATE OUR WEBSITE REGULARLY IF YOU SEE THIS ADD THE VEHICLE IS AVAILABLE! ** Pentastic Motors specializes in 4X4 Gasoline and Diesel trucks from all makes including Dodge, Ford, and General Motors. Extended warranties available!  Financing available from 4.99% APR OAC. Delivery available to Southern Ontario Purchasers! We are 1.5 hrs from Pearson International Airport and offer free pick up from the airport to Purchasers. Leasing options available for Commercial/Agricultural/Personal! **NO ADMIN FEES! All vehicles are CERTIFIED and serviced unless otherwise stated! CARFAX AVAILABLE ON ALL VEHICLES! ** Call, email, or come in for a test drive today! 1-844-4X4-TRUX www.pentasticmotors.com

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Child Seat Anchors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Anti-Theft System
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Seats
Tinted Glass
Trailer Hitch
Tire Pressure Monitor
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Third Passenger Door
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
Bluetooth
GPS Navigation
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Bucket Seats
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Lumbar Support
Balance of Factory Warranty
Engine Immobilizer
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Back-Up Camera
Turbocharged
Conventional Spare Tire

Pentastic Motors

Pentastic Motors

2011 Harriston Rd, Gorrie, ON N0G 1X0

