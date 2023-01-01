$41,988+ tax & licensing
2018 GMC Sierra 1500
SLT/ All Terrain 5.3L 4X4 Leather 6 1/2-Foot Box
Location
Pentastic Motors
2011 Harriston Rd, Gorrie, ON N0G 1X0
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
- Listing ID: 10280709
- Stock #: 443136
- VIN: 3GTU2NEC1JG443136
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 119,799 KM
Vehicle Description
A well equipped locally owned trade-in 2018 Sierra 1500 SLT with All Terrain package that is powered by a 5.3L v8 and 4-wheel drive with Auto4 mode. Heated leather seats with power adjust, room for 5 people and also has a heated steering wheel. Back-up camera and both front and rear park assist systems. Bose speaker system, a CD player and steering wheel mounted audio controls. Power adjustable pedals, built-in brake controller and remote start. New rear brakes were just installed. A must-see 1500 Sierra that is ready to enjoy.
** WE UPDATE OUR WEBSITE REGULARLY IF YOU SEE THIS AD THE VEHICLE IS AVAILABLE! ** Pentastic Motors specializes in 4X4 Gasoline and Diesel trucks from all makes including Dodge, Ford, and General Motors. Extended warranties available! Financing available from 6.99% APR OAC. Delivery available to Southern Ontario Purchasers! We are 1.5 hrs from Pearson International Airport and offer free pick up from the airport to Purchasers. Leasing options available for Commercial/Agricultural/Personal! **NO ADMIN FEES! All vehicles are CERTIFIED and serviced unless otherwise stated! CARFAX AVAILABLE ON ALL VEHICLES! ** Call, email, or come in for a test drive today! 1-844-4X4-TRUX www.pentasticcommotors.
