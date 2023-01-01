Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 GMC Sierra 1500

85,972 KM

Details Description Features

$47,988

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$47,988

+ taxes & licensing

Pentastic Motors

519-335-6565

Contact Seller
2018 GMC Sierra 1500

2018 GMC Sierra 1500

Denali 6.2L 4X4 Navigation Sunroof Only 85000KMS

Watch This Vehicle

2018 GMC Sierra 1500

Denali 6.2L 4X4 Navigation Sunroof Only 85000KMS

Location

Pentastic Motors

2011 Harriston Rd, Gorrie, ON N0G 1X0

519-335-6565

  1. 1691692377
  2. 1691692377
  3. 1691692376
  4. 1691692377
  5. 1691692377
  6. 1691692376
  7. 1691692376
  8. 1691692375
  9. 1691692377
  10. 1691692376
  11. 1691692377
  12. 1691692394
  13. 1691692393
  14. 1691692393
  15. 1691692393
  16. 1691692393
  17. 1691692393
  18. 1691692393
  19. 1691692393
  20. 1691692393
  21. 1691692394
  22. 1691692394
  23. 1691692465
  24. 1691692465
  25. 1691692466
  26. 1691692466
  27. 1691692465
  28. 1691692466
  29. 1691692465
  30. 1691692465
  31. 1691692465
  32. 1691692465
  33. 1691692465
  34. 1691692465
  35. 1691692466
  36. 1691692466
  37. 1691692465
  38. 1691692465
  39. 1691692465
  40. 1691692465
  41. 1691692465
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$47,988

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
85,972KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 10285191
  • Stock #: 514233
  • VIN: 3GTU2PEJ1JG514233

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 85,972 KM

Vehicle Description

A fully loaded 2018 Denali that was well oiled and is powered by a 6.2L V8 and 4-wheel drive with Auto4 mode. Heated and cooled leather seats and heated steering wheel. Seating for 5 people with both front buckets having power adjust. Sunroof and power rear sliding window. Navigation, back-up camera and both front and rear park assist systems. Adaptive cruise control, cross traffic alert, collision avoidance and lane departure warning systems. Bluetooth, power retracting running boards, CD player, remote start and power adjust pedals. A tonneau cover and sprayed in box liner was added to the 5-foot 9-inch length box.  A must-see fully optioned Denali with low mileage that was well oiled. 

** WE UPDATE OUR WEBSITE REGULARLY IF YOU SEE THIS AD THE VEHICLE IS AVAILABLE! ** Pentastic Motors specializes in 4X4 Gasoline and Diesel trucks from all makes including Dodge, Ford, and General Motors. Extended warranties available!  Financing available from 6.99% APR OAC. Delivery available to Southern Ontario Purchasers! We are 1.5 hrs from Pearson International Airport and offer free pick up from the airport to Purchasers. Leasing options available for Commercial/Agricultural/Personal! **NO ADMIN FEES! All vehicles are CERTIFIED and serviced unless otherwise stated! CARFAX AVAILABLE ON ALL VEHICLES! ** Call, email, or come in for a test drive today! 1-844-4X4-TRUX www.pentasticmotors.com

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Rearview Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Forward Collision Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Lane Departure Assist
Lane Keeping Assist

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Tow Hooks
Sliding Rear Window
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Running Boards/Side Steps

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Tire Pressure Monitor
Adjustable Pedals
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
WiFi Hotspot
Wireless Charger

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Cooled Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Tow Hitch
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Adaptive Smart Cruise Control

Security

Automatic High Beams

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Active suspension
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Pentastic Motors

2018 GMC Sierra 1500...
 119,799 KM
$41,988 + tax & lic
2008 Ford F-250 Lari...
 118,511 KM
$33,988 + tax & lic
2018 Chevrolet Silve...
 122,195 KM
$41,988 + tax & lic

Email Pentastic Motors

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Pentastic Motors

Pentastic Motors

2011 Harriston Rd, Gorrie, ON N0G 1X0

Call Dealer

519-335-XXXX

(click to show)

519-335-6565

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory