2018 GMC Sierra 1500
Denali 6.2L 4X4 Navigation Sunroof Only 85000KMS
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 85,972 KM
Vehicle Description
A fully loaded 2018 Denali that was well oiled and is powered by a 6.2L V8 and 4-wheel drive with Auto4 mode. Heated and cooled leather seats and heated steering wheel. Seating for 5 people with both front buckets having power adjust. Sunroof and power rear sliding window. Navigation, back-up camera and both front and rear park assist systems. Adaptive cruise control, cross traffic alert, collision avoidance and lane departure warning systems. Bluetooth, power retracting running boards, CD player, remote start and power adjust pedals. A tonneau cover and sprayed in box liner was added to the 5-foot 9-inch length box. A must-see fully optioned Denali with low mileage that was well oiled.
** WE UPDATE OUR WEBSITE REGULARLY IF YOU SEE THIS AD THE VEHICLE IS AVAILABLE! ** Pentastic Motors specializes in 4X4 Gasoline and Diesel trucks from all makes including Dodge, Ford, and General Motors. Extended warranties available! Financing available from 6.99% APR OAC. Delivery available to Southern Ontario Purchasers! We are 1.5 hrs from Pearson International Airport and offer free pick up from the airport to Purchasers. Leasing options available for Commercial/Agricultural/Personal! **NO ADMIN FEES! All vehicles are CERTIFIED and serviced unless otherwise stated! CARFAX AVAILABLE ON ALL VEHICLES! ** Call, email, or come in for a test drive today! 1-844-4X4-TRUX www.pentasticmotors.com
