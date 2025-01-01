$37,988+ tax & licensing
2018 GMC Sierra 1500
Denali 5.3 4X4 New Tires And Brakes Only 107000KMS
Location
Pentastic Motors
2011 Harriston Rd, Gorrie, ON N0G 1X0
519-335-6565
$37,988
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 107,912 KM
Vehicle Description
A fully loaded 2018 Denali 1500 with only 107912 kms on the odometer. 5.3L V8 engine and 4-wheel drive with Auto4 option. Heated and cooled leather seats and heated steering wheel. Sunroof and power rear sliding window. Navigation, back-up camera and both front and rear park assist systems. Lane departure and collision avoidance warning systems. Power adjust pedals, remote start and dual climate controls. Bluetooth, steering wheel mounted audio controls, Bose speaker system and a CD player. New Goodyear tires along with new front and rear brake pads & rotors were just installed for the safety. Sprayed in box liner was added to the 5-foot 9.3-inch length box. This is another must-see 1500 Denali at Pentastic Motors.
** WE UPDATE OUR WEBSITE REGULARLY IF YOU SEE THIS AD THE VEHICLE IS AVAILABLE! ** Pentastic Motors specializes in 4X4 Gasoline and Diesel trucks from all makes including Dodge, Ford, and General Motors. Extended warranties available! Financing available from 7.99% APR OAC. Delivery available to Southern Ontario Purchasers! We are 1.5 hrs from Pearson International Airport and offer free pick up from the airport to Purchasers. Leasing options available for Commercial/Agricultural/Personal! **NO ADMIN FEES! All vehicles are CERTIFIED and serviced unless otherwise stated! CARFAX AVAILABLE ON ALL VEHICLES! ** Call, email, or come in for a test drive today! 1-844-4X4-TRUX www.pentasticmotors.com
