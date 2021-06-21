2018 GMC Sierra 1500

+ taxes & licensing
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Well oiled 1 owner trade in 2018 Sierra 1500 Elevation. 5.3L V8 with 4 wheel drive and Auto 4 mode. Seating for 6 people. 6.5 foot box length. Bluetooth and turn by turn with crash notification navigation features. Back-up camera. Bluetooth and hotspot wi-fi. Built in brake controller and remote start. New brakes front and rear under 1000 km ago. Step bars and sprayed in box liner. see the pictures showing the rust proofing that was applied. Diamond Kote ceramic protection was applied when truck was new. A must see 1 owner Sierra 1500.
