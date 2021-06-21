Menu
2018 GMC Sierra 1500

106,906 KM

$34,988

+ tax & licensing
$34,988

+ taxes & licensing

Pentastic Motors

519-335-6565

Elevation Double Cab 4X4 5.3L Well oiled 1 owner

Elevation Double Cab 4X4 5.3L Well oiled 1 owner

Location

Pentastic Motors

2011 Harriston Rd, Gorrie, ON N0G 1X0

519-335-6565

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$34,988

+ taxes & licensing

106,906KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7501884
  • Stock #: 119604
  • VIN: 1GTV2LEC9JZ119604

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 106,906 KM

Vehicle Description

Well oiled 1 owner trade in 2018 Sierra 1500 Elevation. 5.3L V8 with 4 wheel drive and Auto 4 mode. Seating for 6 people. 6.5 foot box length. Bluetooth and turn by turn with crash notification navigation features. Back-up camera. Bluetooth and hotspot wi-fi. Built in brake controller and remote start. New brakes front and rear under 1000 km ago. Step bars and sprayed in box liner. see the pictures showing the rust proofing that was applied. Diamond Kote ceramic protection was applied when truck was new. A must see 1 owner Sierra 1500.

** WE UPDATE OUR WEBSITE REGULARLY IF YOU SEE THIS AD THE VEHICLE IS AVAILABLE! ** Pentastic Motors specializes in 4X4 Gasoline and Diesel trucks from all makes including Dodge, Ford, and General Motors. Extended warranties available!  Financing available from 4.99% APR OAC. Delivery available to Southern Ontario Purchasers! We are 1.5 hrs from Pearson International Airport and offer free pick up from the airport to Purchasers. Leasing options available for Commercial/Agricultural/Personal! **NO ADMIN FEES! All vehicles are CERTIFIED and serviced unless otherwise stated! CARFAX AVAILABLE ON ALL VEHICLES! ** Call, email, or come in for a test drive today! 1-844-4X4-TRUX www.pentasticmotors.com

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Trailer Hitch
HID Headlights
Tire Pressure Monitor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Anti-Theft System
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Tilt Steering Wheel
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Split Rear Seat
Split Bench Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Balance of Factory Warranty
Bluetooth Connection

