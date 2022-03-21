Menu
2018 GMC Sierra 1500

115,492 KM

$35,988

+ tax & licensing
$35,988

+ taxes & licensing

Pentastic Motors

519-335-6565

2018 GMC Sierra 1500

2018 GMC Sierra 1500

SLE Elevation 5.3 4X4 Z71 Well Oiled 115000 KM

2018 GMC Sierra 1500

SLE Elevation 5.3 4X4 Z71 Well Oiled 115000 KM

Pentastic Motors

2011 Harriston Rd, Gorrie, ON N0G 1X0

519-335-6565

$35,988

+ taxes & licensing

115,492KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 8753132
  • Stock #: 471936
  • VIN: 3GTU2MEC5JG471936

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 115,492 KM

Well oiled and rust-free 2018 Sierra 1500 SLE/Elevation powered by 5.3L V8 and 4-wheel drive with Auto4 mode. Heated seats and room for 6 people with power driver's seat. Z71 Off Road package. Bluetooth, remote start and steering wheel mounted audio controls. Built in electric brake controller and dual climate controls. Tonneau cover and sprayed in box liner as well as step bars were added. See the pictures of the oiling that has been applied to the body. A must-see rust-free Sierra Elevation.

** WE UPDATE OUR WEBSITE REGULARLY IF YOU SEE THIS AD THE VEHICLE IS AVAILABLE! ** Pentastic Motors specializes in 4X4 Gasoline and Diesel trucks from all makes including Dodge, Ford, and General Motors. Extended warranties available!  Financing available from 4.99% APR OAC. Delivery available to Southern Ontario Purchasers! We are 1.5 hrs from Pearson International Airport and offer free pick up from the airport to Purchasers. Leasing options available for Commercial/Agricultural/Personal! **NO ADMIN FEES! All vehicles are CERTIFIED and serviced unless otherwise stated! CARFAX AVAILABLE ON ALL VEHICLES! ** Call, email, or come in for a test drive today! 1-844-4X4-TRUX www.pentasticmotors.com

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Trailer Hitch
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat
Warranty Available
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Telematics
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Pentastic Motors

Pentastic Motors

2011 Harriston Rd, Gorrie, ON N0G 1X0

519-335-6565

