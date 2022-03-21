$35,988+ tax & licensing
2018 GMC Sierra 1500
SLE Elevation 5.3 4X4 Z71 Well Oiled 115000 KM
Location
Pentastic Motors
2011 Harriston Rd, Gorrie, ON N0G 1X0
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
- Listing ID: 8753132
- Stock #: 471936
- VIN: 3GTU2MEC5JG471936
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Charcoal
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Mileage 115,492 KM
Vehicle Description
Well oiled and rust-free 2018 Sierra 1500 SLE/Elevation powered by 5.3L V8 and 4-wheel drive with Auto4 mode. Heated seats and room for 6 people with power driver's seat. Z71 Off Road package. Bluetooth, remote start and steering wheel mounted audio controls. Built in electric brake controller and dual climate controls. Tonneau cover and sprayed in box liner as well as step bars were added. See the pictures of the oiling that has been applied to the body. A must-see rust-free Sierra Elevation.
** WE UPDATE OUR WEBSITE REGULARLY IF YOU SEE THIS AD THE VEHICLE IS AVAILABLE! ** Pentastic Motors specializes in 4X4 Gasoline and Diesel trucks from all makes including Dodge, Ford, and General Motors. Extended warranties available! Financing available from 4.99% APR OAC. Delivery available to Southern Ontario Purchasers! We are 1.5 hrs from Pearson International Airport and offer free pick up from the airport to Purchasers. Leasing options available for Commercial/Agricultural/Personal! **NO ADMIN FEES! All vehicles are CERTIFIED and serviced unless otherwise stated! CARFAX AVAILABLE ON ALL VEHICLES! ** Call, email, or come in for a test drive today! 1-844-4X4-TRUX www.pentasticmotors.com
Vehicle Features
