519-335-6565
2018 GMC Sierra 1500
SLT Leather Sunroof New Brakes New Tires 127000KM
Location
Pentastic Motors
2011 Harriston Rd, Gorrie, ON N0G 1X0
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
- Listing ID: 9688162
- Stock #: 123602
- VIN: 3GTU2NEC4JG123602
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 127,461 KM
Vehicle Description
A beautiful and fully loaded 1-owner 2018 Sierra 1500 All Terrain powered by a 5.3L V8 and 4-wheel drive with optional Auto4 mode. Heated leather seats with both front buckets having power adjust and a heated steering wheel. Sunroof and power rear sliding window. Navigation and back-up camera along with both front and rear park assist. Bluetooth and steering wheel mounted audio controls. Built in electric brake controller. New tires and new brakes front and rear were just installed. A tonneau cover and sprayed in box liner were added to the 5-foot 9-inch length box. This is a must-see Sierra 1500 SLT.
** WE UPDATE OUR WEBSITE REGULARLY IF YOU SEE THIS AD THE VEHICLE IS AVAILABLE! ** Pentastic Motors specializes in 4X4 Gasoline and Diesel trucks from all makes including Dodge, Ford, and General Motors. Extended warranties available! Financing available from 6.99% APR OAC. Delivery available to Southern Ontario Purchasers! We are 1.5 hrs from Pearson International Airport and offer free pick up from the airport to Purchasers. Leasing options available for Commercial/Agricultural/Personal! **NO ADMIN FEES! All vehicles are CERTIFIED and serviced unless otherwise stated! CARFAX AVAILABLE ON ALL VEHICLES! ** Call, email, or come in for a test drive today! 1-844-4X4-TRUX www.pentasticmotors.com
