2018 GMC Sierra 1500
Denali 6.2L 4X4 Leather Sunroof Navigation 69000KM
Location
Pentastic Motors
2011 Harriston Rd, Gorrie, ON N0G 1X0
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
- Listing ID: 9695773
- Stock #: 252404
- VIN: 3GTU2PEJ6JG252404
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 69,543 KM
Vehicle Description
A 1 owner fully loaded with options 2018 Denali 1500 with the Ultimate Package that is powered by a 6.2L V8 and 4-wheel drive with Auto4 mode. Heated and cooled leather seats and a heated steering wheel. Sunroof and power rear sliding window. Navigation, back-up camera and both front and rear park assist. Lane departure warning and collision avoidance systems. Power adjust pedals, remote start and dual climate controls. Bluetooth and steering wheel mounted audio controls. Bose speaker system and CD player. Numerous service records on the Carfax report. 5-foot 9-inch length box with sprayed in box liner and a hard folding tonneau cover. This loaded Denali is a must see and low mileage truck.
** WE UPDATE OUR WEBSITE REGULARLY IF YOU SEE THIS AD THE VEHICLE IS AVAILABLE! ** Pentastic Motors specializes in 4X4 Gasoline and Diesel trucks from all makes including Dodge, Ford, and General Motors. Extended warranties available! Financing available from 6.99% APR OAC. Delivery available to Southern Ontario Purchasers! We are 1.5 hrs from Pearson International Airport and offer free pick up from the airport to Purchasers. Leasing options available for Commercial/Agricultural/Personal! **NO ADMIN FEES! All vehicles are CERTIFIED and serviced unless otherwise stated! CARFAX AVAILABLE ON ALL VEHICLES! ** Call, email, or come in for a test drive today! 1-844-4X4-TRUX www.pentasticmotors.com
