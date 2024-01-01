$54,988+ tax & licensing
2018 RAM 2500
Laramie Diesel 4X4 Sunroof Navigation New Tires
Location
Pentastic Motors
2011 Harriston Rd, Gorrie, ON N0G 1X0
519-335-6565
Certified
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 153,116 KM
Vehicle Description
A beautiful condition and fully optioned 1 owner 2018 Ram 2500 Laramie crew cab that is powered by a 6.7L Cummins turbo diesel engine and 4-wheel drive. Heated and cooled leather seats with room for 5 people, both front buckets having power adjust and also a heated steering wheel. Sunroof and power rear sliding window. Navigation, 2 different back-up cameras, front and rear park assist. Remote start, power adjust pedals, dual climate controls and built-in electric brake controller. Bluetooth and steering wheel mounted audio controls. New Firestone TransForce HT tires just installed. Spray in box liner and a tonneau cover were added to the 6-foot 4-inch length RamBox Cargo Management box. A must-see Laramie 2500.
Extended warranties available! Financing available from 7.99% APR OAC. Delivery available to Southern Ontario Purchasers! We are 1.5 hrs from Pearson International Airport and offer free pick up from the airport to Purchasers. Leasing options available for Commercial/Agricultural/Personal! All vehicles are CERTIFIED and serviced unless otherwise stated! CARFAX AVAILABLE ON ALL VEHICLES!
Vehicle Features
