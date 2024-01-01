$44,988+ tax & licensing
2018 RAM 2500
SLT 6.7L Cummins Diesel 4X4 6-Seater 131000 KMS
Location
Pentastic Motors
2011 Harriston Rd, Gorrie, ON N0G 1X0
519-335-6565
Certified
$44,988
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Mileage 131,806 KM
Vehicle Description
A beautiful condition 2018 Ram 2500 SLT that is powered by a 6.7L Cummins turbo diesel engine and 4-wheel drive. Seating for 6 people in this spacious crew cab diesel. Bluetooth, full power group and a power rear sliding window. Back-up camera and rear park assist system. An electric trailer brake controller was added, and a box liner was also added to the 6 1/2-foot length box. New front brake pads and rotors were installed to complete the safety. A must-see Ram 2500 SLT.
** WE UPDATE OUR WEBSITE REGULARLY IF YOU SEE THIS AD THE VEHICLE IS AVAILABLE! ** Pentastic Motors specializes in 4X4 Gasoline and Diesel trucks from all makes including Dodge, Ford, and General Motors. Extended warranties available! Financing available from 7.99% APR OAC. Delivery available to Southern Ontario Purchasers! We are 1.5 hrs from Pearson International Airport and offer free pick up from the airport to Purchasers. Leasing options available for Commercial/Agricultural/Personal! **NO ADMIN FEES! All vehicles are CERTIFIED and serviced unless otherwise stated! CARFAX AVAILABLE ON ALL VEHICLES! ** Call, email, or come in for a test drive today! 1-844-4X4-TRUX www.pentasticmotors.com
