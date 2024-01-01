Menu
A beautiful condition 2018 Ram 2500 SLT that is powered by a 6.7L Cummins turbo diesel engine and 4-wheel drive. Seating for 6 people in this spacious crew cab diesel. Bluetooth, full power group and a power rear sliding window. Back-up camera and rear park assist system. An electric trailer brake controller was added, and a box liner was also added to the 6 1/2-foot length box. New front brake pads and rotors were installed to complete the safety. A must-see Ram 2500 SLT.

2018 RAM 2500

131,806 KM

Details

2018 RAM 2500

SLT 6.7L Cummins Diesel 4X4 6-Seater 131000 KMS

2018 RAM 2500

SLT 6.7L Cummins Diesel 4X4 6-Seater 131000 KMS

Location

Pentastic Motors

2011 Harriston Rd, Gorrie, ON N0G 1X0

519-335-6565

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
131,806KM
Good Condition
VIN 3C6UR5DL1JG254913

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 131,806 KM

Vehicle Description

A beautiful condition 2018 Ram 2500 SLT that is powered by a 6.7L Cummins turbo diesel engine and 4-wheel drive. Seating for 6 people in this spacious crew cab diesel. Bluetooth, full power group and a power rear sliding window. Back-up camera and rear park assist system. An electric trailer brake controller was added, and a box liner was also added to the 6 1/2-foot length box. New front brake pads and rotors were installed to complete the safety. A must-see Ram 2500 SLT. 

** WE UPDATE OUR WEBSITE REGULARLY IF YOU SEE THIS AD THE VEHICLE IS AVAILABLE! ** Pentastic Motors specializes in 4X4 Gasoline and Diesel trucks from all makes including Dodge, Ford, and General Motors. Extended warranties available!  Financing available from 7.99% APR OAC. Delivery available to Southern Ontario Purchasers! We are 1.5 hrs from Pearson International Airport and offer free pick up from the airport to Purchasers. Leasing options available for Commercial/Agricultural/Personal! **NO ADMIN FEES! All vehicles are CERTIFIED and serviced unless otherwise stated! CARFAX AVAILABLE ON ALL VEHICLES! ** Call, email, or come in for a test drive today! 1-844-4X4-TRUX www.pentasticmotors.com

 

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Exterior

Tinted Glass
Daytime Running Lights
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Additional Features

Turbocharged

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email Pentastic Motors

Pentastic Motors

Pentastic Motors

2011 Harriston Rd, Gorrie, ON N0G 1X0
2018 RAM 2500