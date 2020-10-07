+ taxes & licensing
519-335-6565
Beautiful 2018 Ram 2500 Outdoorsman. 6.7L Cummins turbo diesel. 4 wheel drive. Navigation and back-up camera. Heated seats and steering wheel. Power adjust pedals. Rear park assist. Power drivers seat. Bluetooth. Steering wheel mounted audio controls. Remote start. Spray in box liner. Rear sliding window. Built in brake controller. Step bars and only 77000 km's on the odometer.
** WE UPDATE OUR WEBSITE REGULARLY IF YOU SEE THIS ADD THE VEHICLE IS AVAILABLE! ** Pentastic Motors specializes in 4X4 Gasoline and Diesel trucks from all makes including Dodge, Ford, and General Motors. Extended warranties available! Financing available from 4.99% APR OAC. Delivery available to Southern Ontario Purchasers! We are 1.5 hrs from Pearson International Airport and offer free pick up from the airport to Purchasers. Leasing options available for Commercial/Agricultural/Personal! **NO ADMIN FEES! All vehicles are CERTIFIED and serviced unless otherwise stated! CARFAX AVAILABLE ON ALL VEHICLES! ** Call, email, or come in for a test drive today! 1-844-4X4-TRUX www.pentasticmotors.com
