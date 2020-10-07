Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 RAM 2500

77,785 KM

Details Description Features

$52,988

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$52,988

+ taxes & licensing

Pentastic Motors

519-335-6565

Contact Seller
2018 RAM 2500

2018 RAM 2500

Outdoorsman Diesel 4X4 Navigation Loaded

Watch This Vehicle

2018 RAM 2500

Outdoorsman Diesel 4X4 Navigation Loaded

Location

Pentastic Motors

2011 Harriston Rd, Gorrie, ON N0G 1X0

519-335-6565

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$52,988

+ taxes & licensing

77,785KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6169635
  • Stock #: 316033

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Grey - Light
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 77,785 KM

Vehicle Description

Beautiful 2018 Ram 2500 Outdoorsman. 6.7L Cummins turbo diesel. 4 wheel drive. Navigation and back-up camera. Heated seats and steering wheel. Power adjust pedals. Rear park assist. Power drivers seat. Bluetooth. Steering wheel mounted audio controls. Remote start. Spray in box liner. Rear sliding window. Built in brake controller. Step bars and only 77000 km's on the odometer.

** WE UPDATE OUR WEBSITE REGULARLY IF YOU SEE THIS ADD THE VEHICLE IS AVAILABLE! ** Pentastic Motors specializes in 4X4 Gasoline and Diesel trucks from all makes including Dodge, Ford, and General Motors. Extended warranties available!  Financing available from 4.99% APR OAC. Delivery available to Southern Ontario Purchasers! We are 1.5 hrs from Pearson International Airport and offer free pick up from the airport to Purchasers. Leasing options available for Commercial/Agricultural/Personal! **NO ADMIN FEES! All vehicles are CERTIFIED and serviced unless otherwise stated! CARFAX AVAILABLE ON ALL VEHICLES! ** Call, email, or come in for a test drive today! 1-844-4X4-TRUX www.pentasticmotors.com

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Child Seat Anchors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Anti-Theft System
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Seats
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Trailer Hitch
Tire Pressure Monitor
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
GPS Navigation
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat
Lumbar Support
Rear Bench Seat
Balance of Factory Warranty
Privacy Glass
Engine Immobilizer
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Back-Up Camera
Turbocharged
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Pentastic Motors

1969 Dodge Dart Swin...
 71,040 MI
SOLD + tax & lic
2009 Toyota Tacoma S...
 191,102 KM
SOLD + tax & lic
2018 GMC Sierra 2500...
 82,176 KM
$66,988 + tax & lic

Email Pentastic Motors

Pentastic Motors

Pentastic Motors

2011 Harriston Rd, Gorrie, ON N0G 1X0

Call Dealer

519-335-XXXX

(click to show)

519-335-6565

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory