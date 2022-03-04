Menu
Pentastic Motors

519-335-6565

ST Diesel 6 Speed Standard Navigation 39000 KM'S

Pentastic Motors

2011 Harriston Rd, Gorrie, ON N0G 1X0

519-335-6565

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

39,631KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 8513966
  • VIN: 3C6UR5CLXJG191960

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 39,631 KM

Vehicle Description

Only 39000 km's on this beautiful 2018 Ram 2500 ST powered by 6.7L Cummins turbo diesel and 4 wheel drive. 6 speed standard transmission. 11 inch stereo was added with navigation, Bluetooth, Android audio and back-up camera. New tires were just installed. Rough Country level kit and a Rough Country grill were added. Easy clean vinyl floor covering and seating for 6 people. Power windows and locks as well as cruise control. Factory under bed puck style 5th wheel hitch as well as a tonneau cover and sprayed in box liner on the 6.5 foot box. A must see  Ram finished in beautiful Brilliant Black Crystal Pearl Coat. 

** WE UPDATE OUR WEBSITE REGULARLY IF YOU SEE THIS AD THE VEHICLE IS AVAILABLE! ** Pentastic Motors specializes in 4X4 Gasoline and Diesel trucks from all makes including Dodge, Ford, and General Motors. Extended warranties available!  Financing available from 4.99% APR OAC. Delivery available to Southern Ontario Purchasers! We are 1.5 hrs from Pearson International Airport and offer free pick up from the airport to Purchasers. Leasing options available for Commercial/Agricultural/Personal! **NO ADMIN FEES! All vehicles are CERTIFIED and serviced unless otherwise stated! CARFAX AVAILABLE ON ALL VEHICLES! ** Call, email, or come in for a test drive today! 1-844-4X4-TRUX www.pentasticmotors.com

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
GPS Navigation
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Tinted Glass
Trailer Hitch
Automatic Headlights
Split Rear Seat
Premium Sound System
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto
Balance of Factory Warranty
Turbocharged

Pentastic Motors

Pentastic Motors

2011 Harriston Rd, Gorrie, ON N0G 1X0

519-335-6565

