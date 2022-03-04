$67,988+ tax & licensing
2018 RAM 2500
ST Diesel 6 Speed Standard Navigation 39000 KM'S
Location
Pentastic Motors
2011 Harriston Rd, Gorrie, ON N0G 1X0
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
- Listing ID: 8513966
- VIN: 3C6UR5CLXJG191960
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Mileage 39,631 KM
Vehicle Description
Only 39000 km's on this beautiful 2018 Ram 2500 ST powered by 6.7L Cummins turbo diesel and 4 wheel drive. 6 speed standard transmission. 11 inch stereo was added with navigation, Bluetooth, Android audio and back-up camera. New tires were just installed. Rough Country level kit and a Rough Country grill were added. Easy clean vinyl floor covering and seating for 6 people. Power windows and locks as well as cruise control. Factory under bed puck style 5th wheel hitch as well as a tonneau cover and sprayed in box liner on the 6.5 foot box. A must see Ram finished in beautiful Brilliant Black Crystal Pearl Coat.
** WE UPDATE OUR WEBSITE REGULARLY IF YOU SEE THIS AD THE VEHICLE IS AVAILABLE! ** Pentastic Motors specializes in 4X4 Gasoline and Diesel trucks from all makes including Dodge, Ford, and General Motors. Extended warranties available! Financing available from 4.99% APR OAC. Delivery available to Southern Ontario Purchasers! We are 1.5 hrs from Pearson International Airport and offer free pick up from the airport to Purchasers. Leasing options available for Commercial/Agricultural/Personal! **NO ADMIN FEES! All vehicles are CERTIFIED and serviced unless otherwise stated! CARFAX AVAILABLE ON ALL VEHICLES! ** Call, email, or come in for a test drive today! 1-844-4X4-TRUX www.pentasticmotors.com
Vehicle Features
