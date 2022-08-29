$59,988+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
519-335-6565
2018 RAM 2500
SLT Diesel 4X4 6 Speed Standard Well Oiled 129000K
Location
Pentastic Motors
2011 Harriston Rd, Gorrie, ON N0G 1X0
519-335-6565
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$59,988
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9034636
- Stock #: 100201
- VIN: 3C6UR5DL8JG100201
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Green Metallic
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Mileage 129,668 KM
Vehicle Description
1 local owner 2018 Ram 2500 SLT powered by 6.7L Cummins turbo diesel and 4-wheel drive. 6-speed standard transmission. Finished in beautiful Black Forest Green Pearl colour. Seating for 6 people and power adjust drivers side bucket. Well oiled as shown in the pictures. Numerous service records on the Carfax report. 6 1/2-foot box length with factory installed under bed puck style 5th wheel and gooseneck hitch system. Power rear sliding window and built-in brake controller. Bluetooth and full power group. A must see rust-free 2500 SLT.
** WE UPDATE OUR WEBSITE REGULARLY IF YOU SEE THIS AD THE VEHICLE IS AVAILABLE! ** Pentastic Motors specializes in 4X4 Gasoline and Diesel trucks from all makes including Dodge, Ford, and General Motors. Extended warranties available! Financing available from 4.99% APR OAC. Delivery available to Southern Ontario Purchasers! We are 1.5 hrs from Pearson International Airport and offer free pick up from the airport to Purchasers. Leasing options available for Commercial/Agricultural/Personal! **NO ADMIN FEES! All vehicles are CERTIFIED and serviced unless otherwise stated! CARFAX AVAILABLE ON ALL VEHICLES! ** Call, email, or come in for a test drive today! 1-844-4X4-TRUX www.pentasticmotors.com
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.