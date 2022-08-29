Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 RAM 2500

129,668 KM

Details Description Features

$59,988

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$59,988

+ taxes & licensing

Pentastic Motors

519-335-6565

Contact Seller
2018 RAM 2500

2018 RAM 2500

SLT Diesel 4X4 6 Speed Standard Well Oiled 129000K

Watch This Vehicle

2018 RAM 2500

SLT Diesel 4X4 6 Speed Standard Well Oiled 129000K

Location

Pentastic Motors

2011 Harriston Rd, Gorrie, ON N0G 1X0

519-335-6565

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$59,988

+ taxes & licensing

129,668KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9034636
  • Stock #: 100201
  • VIN: 3C6UR5DL8JG100201

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Green Metallic
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 129,668 KM

Vehicle Description

1 local owner 2018 Ram 2500 SLT powered by 6.7L Cummins turbo diesel and 4-wheel drive. 6-speed standard transmission. Finished in beautiful Black Forest Green Pearl colour. Seating for 6 people and power adjust drivers side bucket. Well oiled as shown in the pictures. Numerous service records on the Carfax report. 6 1/2-foot box length with factory installed under bed puck style 5th wheel and gooseneck hitch system. Power rear sliding window and built-in brake controller. Bluetooth and full power group. A must see rust-free 2500 SLT.

** WE UPDATE OUR WEBSITE REGULARLY IF YOU SEE THIS AD THE VEHICLE IS AVAILABLE! ** Pentastic Motors specializes in 4X4 Gasoline and Diesel trucks from all makes including Dodge, Ford, and General Motors. Extended warranties available!  Financing available from 4.99% APR OAC. Delivery available to Southern Ontario Purchasers! We are 1.5 hrs from Pearson International Airport and offer free pick up from the airport to Purchasers. Leasing options available for Commercial/Agricultural/Personal! **NO ADMIN FEES! All vehicles are CERTIFIED and serviced unless otherwise stated! CARFAX AVAILABLE ON ALL VEHICLES! ** Call, email, or come in for a test drive today! 1-844-4X4-TRUX www.pentasticmotors.com

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Child Seat Anchors
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Trailer Hitch
Automatic Headlights
Keyless Entry
Split Rear Seat
Warranty Available
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Turbocharged

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Pentastic Motors

2018 RAM 2500 SLT Di...
 129,668 KM
$59,988 + tax & lic
2017 RAM 2500 Larami...
 189,255 KM
$54,988 + tax & lic
1969 Plymouth Barrac...
 48,683 MI
$49,969 + tax & lic

Email Pentastic Motors

Pentastic Motors

Pentastic Motors

2011 Harriston Rd, Gorrie, ON N0G 1X0

Call Dealer

519-335-XXXX

(click to show)

519-335-6565

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory