$46,988+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
519-335-6565
2018 RAM 2500
SLT Diesel 4X4 1 Owner New Brakes 194000KMS
Location
Pentastic Motors
2011 Harriston Rd, Gorrie, ON N0G 1X0
519-335-6565
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$46,988
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9410149
- Stock #: 302768
- VIN: 3C6UR5DL7JG302768
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 194,093 KM
Vehicle Description
A well optioned and 1 owner 2018 Ram 2500 SLT powered by a Cummins 6.7L turbo diesel and 4-wheel drive. No rust anywhere on this beautiful truck. Heated seats with room for 5 people and power adjust on driver's bucket. Navigation and back-up camera along with rear park assist. Heated steering wheel, Bluetooth and steering wheel mounted audio controls. New brakes were just installed on the front and the Goodyears are full tread and like new. Dual climate controls and built-in electric brake controller. Step bars and a power rear sliding window. A hard folding tonneau cover and sprayed in box liner were added to the 6 1/2-foot length box. A must see Ram 2500.
** WE UPDATE OUR WEBSITE REGULARLY IF YOU SEE THIS AD THE VEHICLE IS AVAILABLE! ** Pentastic Motors specializes in 4X4 Gasoline and Diesel trucks from all makes including Dodge, Ford, and General Motors. Extended warranties available! Financing available from 5.99% APR OAC. Delivery available to Southern Ontario Purchasers! We are 1.5 hrs from Pearson International Airport and offer free pick up from the airport to Purchasers. Leasing options available for Commercial/Agricultural/Personal! **NO ADMIN FEES! All vehicles are CERTIFIED and serviced unless otherwise stated! CARFAX AVAILABLE ON ALL VEHICLES! ** Call, email, or come in for a test drive today! 1-844-4X4-TRUX www.pentasticmotors.com
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.