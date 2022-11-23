Menu
2018 RAM 2500

194,093 KM

Details

$46,988

+ tax & licensing
$46,988

+ taxes & licensing

Pentastic Motors

519-335-6565

2018 RAM 2500

2018 RAM 2500

SLT Diesel 4X4 1 Owner New Brakes 194000KMS

2018 RAM 2500

SLT Diesel 4X4 1 Owner New Brakes 194000KMS

Location

Pentastic Motors

2011 Harriston Rd, Gorrie, ON N0G 1X0

519-335-6565

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$46,988

+ taxes & licensing

194,093KM
Used
Good Condition
  Listing ID: 9410149
  Stock #: 302768
  VIN: 3C6UR5DL7JG302768

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 194,093 KM

Vehicle Description

A well optioned and 1 owner 2018 Ram 2500 SLT powered by a Cummins 6.7L turbo diesel and 4-wheel drive. No rust anywhere on this beautiful truck. Heated seats with room for 5 people and power adjust on driver's bucket. Navigation and back-up camera along with rear park assist. Heated steering wheel, Bluetooth and steering wheel mounted audio controls. New brakes were just installed on the front and the Goodyears are full tread and like new. Dual climate controls and built-in electric brake controller. Step bars and a power rear sliding window. A hard folding tonneau cover and sprayed in box liner were added to the 6 1/2-foot length box. A must see Ram 2500.

** WE UPDATE OUR WEBSITE REGULARLY IF YOU SEE THIS AD THE VEHICLE IS AVAILABLE! ** Pentastic Motors specializes in 4X4 Gasoline and Diesel trucks from all makes including Dodge, Ford, and General Motors. Extended warranties available!  Financing available from 5.99% APR OAC. Delivery available to Southern Ontario Purchasers! We are 1.5 hrs from Pearson International Airport and offer free pick up from the airport to Purchasers. Leasing options available for Commercial/Agricultural/Personal! **NO ADMIN FEES! All vehicles are CERTIFIED and serviced unless otherwise stated! CARFAX AVAILABLE ON ALL VEHICLES! ** Call, email, or come in for a test drive today! 1-844-4X4-TRUX www.pentasticmotors.com

 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Trailer Hitch
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat
Warranty Available
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Turbocharged

