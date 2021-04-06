Menu
2018 RAM 3500

61,224 KM

$41,988

+ tax & licensing
$41,988

+ taxes & licensing

Pentastic Motors

519-335-6565

ST 4X4 Crew/long Only 61000 km's Seating for 6

Pentastic Motors

2011 Harriston Rd, Gorrie, ON N0G 1X0

519-335-6565

$41,988

+ taxes & licensing

61,224KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 6847658
  • Stock #: 239473
  • VIN: 3C63R3GT7JG239473

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 61,224 KM

Vehicle Description

2018 Ram 2500 ST crew cab. 8 foot box. 5.7L Hemi V8 engine. Power windows, locks and mirrors. Rear park assist and back-up camera. Keyless entry. Step bars. Hard folding tonneau cover. Upfitters switches for adding accessories. A great Ram 2500.

** WE UPDATE OUR WEBSITE REGULARLY IF YOU SEE THIS AD THE VEHICLE IS AVAILABLE! ** Pentastic Motors specializes in 4X4 Gasoline and Diesel trucks from all makes including Dodge, Ford, and General Motors. Extended warranties available!  Financing available from 4.99% APR OAC. Delivery available to Southern Ontario Purchasers! We are 1.5 hrs from Pearson International Airport and offer free pick up from the airport to Purchasers. Leasing options available for Commercial/Agricultural/Personal! **NO ADMIN FEES! All vehicles are CERTIFIED and serviced unless otherwise stated! CARFAX AVAILABLE ON ALL VEHICLES! ** Call, email, or come in for a test drive today! 1-844-4X4-TRUX www.pentasticmotors.com

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Child Seat Anchors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Anti-Theft System
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Tinted Glass
Daytime Running Lights
Trailer Hitch
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Split Rear Seat
Split Bench Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Balance of Factory Warranty
Privacy Glass
Engine Immobilizer
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2011 Harriston Rd, Gorrie, ON N0G 1X0

