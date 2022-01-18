$79,988+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
519-335-6565
2018 RAM 3500
Longhorn Diesel Aisin Transmission Loaded 96000 KM
Location
Pentastic Motors
2011 Harriston Rd, Gorrie, ON N0G 1X0
519-335-6565
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$79,988
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 8140243
- Stock #: 159172
- VIN: 3C63RRNL1JG159172
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Beige
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 96,692 KM
Vehicle Description
1 owner locally traded 2018 Ram 3500 Mega-Cab dually powered by 6.7L Cummins turbo diesel and 4-wheel drive. Well oiled and no rust on this beautiful Longhorn edition truck as shown in pictures. Aisin 6 speed automatic transmission option as well as dual alternators capable of 440 amps and snowplow prep group. Heated and cooled leather seats as well as heated steering wheel. Navigation and 2 different view back-up cameras. Sunroof and power rear sliding window. Remote start and power adjustable pedals. Built in brake controller and factory installed under bed puck style 5th wheel or gooseneck prep package and load sensing rear air suspension. Sprayed in box liner and a roll-type tonneau cover. A must see rust-free Ram 3500 dually.
** WE UPDATE OUR WEBSITE REGULARLY IF YOU SEE THIS AD THE VEHICLE IS AVAILABLE! ** Pentastic Motors specializes in 4X4 Gasoline and Diesel trucks from all makes including Dodge, Ford, and General Motors. Extended warranties available! Financing available from 4.99% APR OAC. Delivery available to Southern Ontario Purchasers! We are 1.5 hrs from Pearson International Airport and offer free pick up from the airport to Purchasers. Leasing options available for Commercial/Agricultural/Personal! **NO ADMIN FEES! All vehicles are CERTIFIED and serviced unless otherwise stated! CARFAX AVAILABLE ON ALL VEHICLES! ** Call, email, or come in for a test drive today! 1-844-4X4-TRUX www.pentasticmotors.com
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.