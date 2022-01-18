Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 RAM 3500

96,692 KM

Details Description Features

$79,988

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$79,988

+ taxes & licensing

Pentastic Motors

519-335-6565

Contact Seller
2018 RAM 3500

2018 RAM 3500

Longhorn Diesel Aisin Transmission Loaded 96000 KM

Watch This Vehicle

2018 RAM 3500

Longhorn Diesel Aisin Transmission Loaded 96000 KM

Location

Pentastic Motors

2011 Harriston Rd, Gorrie, ON N0G 1X0

519-335-6565

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$79,988

+ taxes & licensing

96,692KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8140243
  • Stock #: 159172
  • VIN: 3C63RRNL1JG159172

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 96,692 KM

Vehicle Description

1 owner locally traded 2018 Ram 3500 Mega-Cab dually powered by 6.7L Cummins turbo diesel and 4-wheel drive. Well oiled and no rust on this beautiful Longhorn edition truck as shown in pictures. Aisin 6 speed automatic transmission option as well as dual alternators capable of 440 amps and snowplow prep group. Heated and cooled leather seats as well as heated steering wheel. Navigation and 2 different view back-up cameras. Sunroof and power rear sliding window. Remote start and power adjustable pedals. Built in brake controller and factory installed under bed puck style 5th wheel or gooseneck prep package and load sensing rear air suspension. Sprayed in box liner and a roll-type tonneau cover. A must see rust-free Ram 3500 dually.

** WE UPDATE OUR WEBSITE REGULARLY IF YOU SEE THIS AD THE VEHICLE IS AVAILABLE! ** Pentastic Motors specializes in 4X4 Gasoline and Diesel trucks from all makes including Dodge, Ford, and General Motors. Extended warranties available!  Financing available from 4.99% APR OAC. Delivery available to Southern Ontario Purchasers! We are 1.5 hrs from Pearson International Airport and offer free pick up from the airport to Purchasers. Leasing options available for Commercial/Agricultural/Personal! **NO ADMIN FEES! All vehicles are CERTIFIED and serviced unless otherwise stated! CARFAX AVAILABLE ON ALL VEHICLES! ** Call, email, or come in for a test drive today! 1-844-4X4-TRUX www.pentasticmotors.com

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Trailer Hitch
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Proximity Key
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Sunroof / Moonroof
Premium Sound System
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Apple CarPlay
Balance of Factory Warranty
Adjustable Pedals
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Pentastic Motors

2014 Chevrolet Silve...
 138,598 KM
SOLD + tax & lic
2003 Dodge Ram 2500 ...
 176,913 KM
$22,988 + tax & lic
2012 RAM 2500 SXT Di...
 155,885 KM
$39,988 + tax & lic

Email Pentastic Motors

Pentastic Motors

Pentastic Motors

2011 Harriston Rd, Gorrie, ON N0G 1X0

Call Dealer

519-335-XXXX

(click to show)

519-335-6565

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory