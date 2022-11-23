$46,988+ tax & licensing
2018 RAM 3500
SLT Diesel 6-Speed Standard New Tires and Brakes
Pentastic Motors
2011 Harriston Rd, Gorrie, ON N0G 1X0
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Mileage 157,052 KM
Vehicle Description
1 owner Ram 3500 SLT powered by a 6.7L Cummins turbo diesel engine and 4-wheel drive. 6-speed standard transmission. Excellent condition 8-foot Western snow plow and a 9-foot 3-inch long Del landscapers dump box with 2-way tailgate and fold down sides. Full power group including: windows, locks, mirrors, cruise control and keyless entry. 6 new tires were just installed and complete new brakes front and rear including pads, rotors and calipers. Seating for 6-people in this crew cab and easy clean vinyl floor covering. A must see 3500 that is snow plow equipped and ready to work.
** WE UPDATE OUR WEBSITE REGULARLY IF YOU SEE THIS AD THE VEHICLE IS AVAILABLE! ** Pentastic Motors specializes in 4X4 Gasoline and Diesel trucks from all makes including Dodge, Ford, and General Motors. Extended warranties available! Financing available from 5.99% APR OAC. Delivery available to Southern Ontario Purchasers! We are 1.5 hrs from Pearson International Airport and offer free pick up from the airport to Purchasers. Leasing options available for Commercial/Agricultural/Personal! **NO ADMIN FEES! All vehicles are CERTIFIED and serviced unless otherwise stated! CARFAX AVAILABLE ON ALL VEHICLES! ** Call, email, or come in for a test drive today! 1-844-4X4-TRUX www.pentasticmotors.com
