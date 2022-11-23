Menu
2018 RAM 3500

157,052 KM

Details Description Features

$46,988

+ tax & licensing
$46,988

+ taxes & licensing

Pentastic Motors

519-335-6565

2018 RAM 3500

2018 RAM 3500

SLT Diesel 6-Speed Standard New Tires and Brakes

2018 RAM 3500

SLT Diesel 6-Speed Standard New Tires and Brakes

Location

Pentastic Motors

2011 Harriston Rd, Gorrie, ON N0G 1X0

519-335-6565

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$46,988

+ taxes & licensing

157,052KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 9419881
  • Stock #: 325211
  • VIN: 3C7WRTCL4JG325211

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 157,052 KM

Vehicle Description

1 owner Ram 3500 SLT powered by a 6.7L Cummins turbo diesel engine and 4-wheel drive. 6-speed standard transmission. Excellent condition 8-foot Western snow plow and a 9-foot 3-inch long Del landscapers dump box with 2-way tailgate and fold down sides. Full power group including: windows, locks, mirrors, cruise control and keyless entry. 6 new tires were just installed and complete new brakes front and rear including pads, rotors and calipers. Seating for 6-people in this crew cab and easy clean vinyl floor covering. A must see 3500 that is snow plow equipped and ready to work.

** WE UPDATE OUR WEBSITE REGULARLY IF YOU SEE THIS AD THE VEHICLE IS AVAILABLE! ** Pentastic Motors specializes in 4X4 Gasoline and Diesel trucks from all makes including Dodge, Ford, and General Motors. Extended warranties available!  Financing available from 5.99% APR OAC. Delivery available to Southern Ontario Purchasers! We are 1.5 hrs from Pearson International Airport and offer free pick up from the airport to Purchasers. Leasing options available for Commercial/Agricultural/Personal! **NO ADMIN FEES! All vehicles are CERTIFIED and serviced unless otherwise stated! CARFAX AVAILABLE ON ALL VEHICLES! ** Call, email, or come in for a test drive today! 1-844-4X4-TRUX www.pentasticmotors.com

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Child Seat Anchors
Daytime Running Lights
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Tinted Glass
Automatic Headlights
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Warranty Available
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Pentastic Motors

Pentastic Motors

2011 Harriston Rd, Gorrie, ON N0G 1X0

