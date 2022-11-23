2018 RAM 3500

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$46,988 + taxes & licensing 1 5 7 , 0 5 2 K M Used Good Condition Calculate Payments

Listing ID: 9419881

9419881 Stock #: 325211

325211 VIN: 3C7WRTCL4JG325211

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Grey

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Diesel

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Manual / Standard

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 6

Mileage 157,052 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Trailer Hitch Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Child Seat Anchors Daytime Running Lights Stability Control Child Safety Locks Passenger Air Bag Sensor Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Folding Rear Seat Power Door Locks Anti-Theft System Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Seats Exterior Tinted Glass Automatic Headlights Convenience Keyless Entry Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Passenger Vanity Mirror Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio MP3 Player Satellite Radio Auxiliary Audio Input SiriusXM Radio Warranty Warranty Available Additional Features Turbocharged Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors

