Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>A loaded 2019 Silverado 2500 LTZ with Sport Package added and powered by a 6.6L Duramax turbo diesel and 4-wheel drive. Heated and cooled leather seats and heated steering wheel. Sunroof and power rear sliding window. Navigation, back-up camera and both front and rear park assist systems. Power adjust pedals, built-in electric brake controller and remote start. Dual climate controls and steering wheel mounted audio controls. Bluetooth, Apple Car Play, Sirius Radio, Android Audio, a CD player and Bose speaker system. A soft folding tonneau cover and sprayed-in box liner was added to the 6 1/2-foot length box. </p><p>** WE UPDATE OUR WEBSITE REGULARLY IF YOU SEE THIS AD THE VEHICLE IS AVAILABLE! ** Pentastic Motors specializes in 4X4 Gasoline and Diesel trucks from all makes including Dodge, Ford, and General Motors. Extended warranties available!  Financing available from 7.99% APR OAC. Delivery available to Southern Ontario Purchasers! We are 1.5 hrs from Pearson International Airport and offer free pick up from the airport to Purchasers. Leasing options available for Commercial/Agricultural/Personal! **NO ADMIN FEES! All vehicles are CERTIFIED and serviced unless otherwise stated! CARFAX AVAILABLE ON ALL VEHICLES! ** Call, email, or come in for a test drive today! 1-844-4X4-TRUX www.pentasticmotors.com</p>

2019 Chevrolet Silverado 2500

180,465 KM

Details Description Features

$52,988

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2019 Chevrolet Silverado 2500

LTZ Diesel 4X4 Leather Sunroof Fully Loaded

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Chevrolet Silverado 2500

LTZ Diesel 4X4 Leather Sunroof Fully Loaded

Location

Pentastic Motors

2011 Harriston Rd, Gorrie, ON N0G 1X0

519-335-6565

  1. 1726521291
  2. 1726521291
  3. 1726521291
  4. 1726521291
  5. 1726521291
  6. 1726521291
  7. 1726521290
  8. 1726521289
  9. 1726521291
  10. 1726521291
  11. 1726521291
  12. 1726521322
  13. 1726521322
  14. 1726521322
  15. 1726521322
  16. 1726521322
  17. 1726521322
  18. 1726521322
  19. 1726521322
  20. 1726521322
  21. 1726521322
  22. 1726521291
  23. 1726521290
  24. 1726521290
  25. 1726521356
  26. 1726521356
  27. 1726521356
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$52,988

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
180,465KM
Good Condition
VIN 1GC1KTEY9KF233812

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 180,465 KM

Vehicle Description

A loaded 2019 Silverado 2500 LTZ with Sport Package added and powered by a 6.6L Duramax turbo diesel and 4-wheel drive. Heated and cooled leather seats and heated steering wheel. Sunroof and power rear sliding window. Navigation, back-up camera and both front and rear park assist systems. Power adjust pedals, built-in electric brake controller and remote start. Dual climate controls and steering wheel mounted audio controls. Bluetooth, Apple Car Play, Sirius Radio, Android Audio, a CD player and Bose speaker system. A soft folding tonneau cover and sprayed-in box liner was added to the 6 1/2-foot length box. 

** WE UPDATE OUR WEBSITE REGULARLY IF YOU SEE THIS AD THE VEHICLE IS AVAILABLE! ** Pentastic Motors specializes in 4X4 Gasoline and Diesel trucks from all makes including Dodge, Ford, and General Motors. Extended warranties available!  Financing available from 7.99% APR OAC. Delivery available to Southern Ontario Purchasers! We are 1.5 hrs from Pearson International Airport and offer free pick up from the airport to Purchasers. Leasing options available for Commercial/Agricultural/Personal! **NO ADMIN FEES! All vehicles are CERTIFIED and serviced unless otherwise stated! CARFAX AVAILABLE ON ALL VEHICLES! ** Call, email, or come in for a test drive today! 1-844-4X4-TRUX www.pentasticmotors.com

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Cross Traffic Alert

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Rearview Camera
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
WiFi Hotspot
Apple CarPlay
Wireless Charger

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
SiriusXM Radio

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Cooled Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Tow Hitch
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Security

Automatic High Beams

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Pentastic Motors

Used 1970 Pontiac Acadian SS 454 CI 4-Speed Stunning With Warranty for sale in Gorrie, ON
1970 Pontiac Acadian SS 454 CI 4-Speed Stunning With Warranty 58,967 MI $57,970 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 WT 4.3L 4X4 New Brakes Well Oiled Only 77000 KMS for sale in Gorrie, ON
2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 WT 4.3L 4X4 New Brakes Well Oiled Only 77000 KMS 77,247 KM $29,988 + tax & lic
Used 1970 Chevrolet C 10 396 CI Automatic Arizona Truck With Warranty for sale in Gorrie, ON
1970 Chevrolet C 10 396 CI Automatic Arizona Truck With Warranty 36,026 MI $39,970 + tax & lic

Email Pentastic Motors

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Pentastic Motors

Pentastic Motors

2011 Harriston Rd, Gorrie, ON N0G 1X0
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519-335-XXXX

(click to show)

519-335-6565

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$52,988

+ taxes & licensing

Pentastic Motors

519-335-6565

Contact Seller
2019 Chevrolet Silverado 2500