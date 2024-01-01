$52,988+ tax & licensing
2019 Chevrolet Silverado 2500
LTZ Diesel 4X4 Leather Sunroof Fully Loaded
Location
Pentastic Motors
2011 Harriston Rd, Gorrie, ON N0G 1X0
519-335-6565
Certified
$52,988
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 180,465 KM
Vehicle Description
A loaded 2019 Silverado 2500 LTZ with Sport Package added and powered by a 6.6L Duramax turbo diesel and 4-wheel drive. Heated and cooled leather seats and heated steering wheel. Sunroof and power rear sliding window. Navigation, back-up camera and both front and rear park assist systems. Power adjust pedals, built-in electric brake controller and remote start. Dual climate controls and steering wheel mounted audio controls. Bluetooth, Apple Car Play, Sirius Radio, Android Audio, a CD player and Bose speaker system. A soft folding tonneau cover and sprayed-in box liner was added to the 6 1/2-foot length box.
** WE UPDATE OUR WEBSITE REGULARLY IF YOU SEE THIS AD THE VEHICLE IS AVAILABLE! ** Pentastic Motors specializes in 4X4 Gasoline and Diesel trucks from all makes including Dodge, Ford, and General Motors. Extended warranties available! Financing available from 7.99% APR OAC. Delivery available to Southern Ontario Purchasers! We are 1.5 hrs from Pearson International Airport and offer free pick up from the airport to Purchasers. Leasing options available for Commercial/Agricultural/Personal! **NO ADMIN FEES! All vehicles are CERTIFIED and serviced unless otherwise stated! CARFAX AVAILABLE ON ALL VEHICLES! ** Call, email, or come in for a test drive today! 1-844-4X4-TRUX www.pentasticmotors.com
Pentastic Motors
519-335-6565