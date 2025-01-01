$42,988+ taxes & licensing
2019 Ford F-150
LARIAT 5.0L 4X4 Leather Sunroof Loaded 64000KM
2019 Ford F-150
LARIAT 5.0L 4X4 Leather Sunroof Loaded 64000KM
Location
Pentastic Motors
2011 Harriston Rd, Gorrie, ON N0G 1X0
519-335-6565
Certified
$42,988
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 64,418 KM
Vehicle Description
A beautiful and fully loaded 2019 F-150 Lariat with FX4 package. Powered by a 5.0L V8 and 4-wheel drive with optional Auto 4 mode. Heated and cooled leather seats with power adjust on both sides. Twin panel moonroof and power rear sliding window. Back-up camera with rear park assist system. Bluetooth, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, remote start and remote tailgate release. Collision avoidance system with automatic braking, built-in brake controller and trailer reverse assist system. Dual climate controls, power adjust pedals and power running boards. New rear pads and rotors were installed for the safety. A tonneau cover and spray in box liner were added to the 5-foot 7-inch length box. A must-see F-150.
** WE UPDATE OUR WEBSITE REGULARLY IF YOU SEE THIS AD THE VEHICLE IS AVAILABLE! ** Pentastic Motors specializes in 4X4 Gasoline and Diesel trucks from all makes including Dodge, Ford, and General Motors. Extended warranties available! Financing available from 7.99% APR OAC. Delivery available to Southern Ontario Purchasers! We are 1.5 hrs from Pearson International Airport and offer free pick up from the airport to Purchasers. Leasing options available for Commercial/Agricultural/Personal! **NO ADMIN FEES! All vehicles are CERTIFIED and serviced unless otherwise stated! CARFAX AVAILABLE ON ALL VEHICLES! ** Call, email, or come in for a test drive today! 1-844-4X4-TRUX www.pentasticmotors.com
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Interior
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
Comfort
Warranty
Convenience
Powertrain
Security
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Pentastic Motors
Email Pentastic Motors
Pentastic Motors
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
519-335-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing>
519-335-6565