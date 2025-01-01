Menu
A beautiful and fully loaded 2019 F-150 Lariat with FX4 package. Powered by a 5.0L V8 and 4-wheel drive with optional Auto 4 mode. Heated and cooled leather seats with power adjust on both sides. Twin panel moonroof and power rear sliding window. Back-up camera with rear park assist system. Bluetooth, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, remote start and remote tailgate release. Collision avoidance system with automatic braking, built-in brake controller and trailer reverse assist system. Dual climate controls, power adjust pedals and power running boards. New rear pads and rotors were installed for the safety. A tonneau cover and spray in box liner were added to the 5-foot 7-inch length box. A must-see F-150.

2019 Ford F-150

64,418 KM

$42,988

+ taxes & licensing
2019 Ford F-150

LARIAT 5.0L 4X4 Leather Sunroof Loaded 64000KM

2019 Ford F-150

LARIAT 5.0L 4X4 Leather Sunroof Loaded 64000KM

Location

Pentastic Motors

2011 Harriston Rd, Gorrie, ON N0G 1X0

519-335-6565

Logo_AccidentFree

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$42,988

+ taxes & licensing

Used
64,418KM
Good Condition
VIN 1FTEW1E56KFD36637

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 64,418 KM

Vehicle Description

A beautiful and fully loaded 2019 F-150 Lariat with FX4 package. Powered by a 5.0L V8 and 4-wheel drive with optional Auto 4 mode. Heated and cooled leather seats with power adjust on both sides. Twin panel moonroof and power rear sliding window. Back-up camera with rear park assist system. Bluetooth, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, remote start and remote tailgate release. Collision avoidance system with automatic braking, built-in brake controller and trailer reverse assist system. Dual climate controls, power adjust pedals and power running boards. New rear pads and rotors were installed for the safety. A tonneau cover and spray in box liner were added to the 5-foot 7-inch length box. A must-see F-150.

** WE UPDATE OUR WEBSITE REGULARLY IF YOU SEE THIS AD THE VEHICLE IS AVAILABLE! ** Pentastic Motors specializes in 4X4 Gasoline and Diesel trucks from all makes including Dodge, Ford, and General Motors. Extended warranties available!  Financing available from 7.99% APR OAC. Delivery available to Southern Ontario Purchasers! We are 1.5 hrs from Pearson International Airport and offer free pick up from the airport to Purchasers. Leasing options available for Commercial/Agricultural/Personal! **NO ADMIN FEES! All vehicles are CERTIFIED and serviced unless otherwise stated! CARFAX AVAILABLE ON ALL VEHICLES! ** Call, email, or come in for a test drive today! 1-844-4X4-TRUX www.pentasticmotors.com

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Forward Collision Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Tow Hooks

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
Bluetooth
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Cooled Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Proximity Key

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Security

Automatic High Beams

Additional Features

Conventional Spare Tire
Pre-Collision System

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Pentastic Motors

Pentastic Motors

2011 Harriston Rd, Gorrie, ON N0G 1X0
519-335-6565

$42,988

Pentastic Motors

519-335-6565

2019 Ford F-150