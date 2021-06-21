Menu
2019 GMC Sierra 1500

68,123 KM

Details Description Features

$39,988

+ tax & licensing
$39,988

+ taxes & licensing

Pentastic Motors

519-335-6565

2019 GMC Sierra 1500

2019 GMC Sierra 1500

SLE 4X4 5.3L Seats 6 Only 68000 km's

2019 GMC Sierra 1500

SLE 4X4 5.3L Seats 6 Only 68000 km's

Location

Pentastic Motors

2011 Harriston Rd, Gorrie, ON N0G 1X0

519-335-6565

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$39,988

+ taxes & licensing

68,123KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7440743
  • Stock #: 117962
  • VIN: 2GTV2MEC3K1117962

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 68,123 KM

Vehicle Description

2019 Sierra 1500 SLE Limited Double cab with 5.3L V8 and 4 wheel drive with Auto 4 mode. 6.5 foot box length. Beautiful condition and only 68000 km's on the odometer. Z71 package and seating for 6 people. Back-up camera and CD player. Power seat and both front buckets are heated. Bluetooth and steering wheel mounted audio controls. Remote start and built in brake controller. dual climate controls. Step bars and spray in box liner. A must see  Sierra 1500.

** WE UPDATE OUR WEBSITE REGULARLY IF YOU SEE THIS AD THE VEHICLE IS AVAILABLE! ** Pentastic Motors specializes in 4X4 Gasoline and Diesel trucks from all makes including Dodge, Ford, and General Motors. Extended warranties available!  Financing available from 4.99% APR OAC. Delivery available to Southern Ontario Purchasers! We are 1.5 hrs from Pearson International Airport and offer free pick up from the airport to Purchasers. Leasing options available for Commercial/Agricultural/Personal! **NO ADMIN FEES! All vehicles are CERTIFIED and serviced unless otherwise stated! CARFAX AVAILABLE ON ALL VEHICLES! ** Call, email, or come in for a test drive today! 1-844-4X4-TRUX www.pentasticmotors.com

 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Child Seat Anchors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Trailer Hitch
HID Headlights
Tire Pressure Monitor
Privacy Glass
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Leather Steering Wheel
Anti-Theft System
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Tow Hitch
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat
Split Bench Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Lumbar Support
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Balance of Factory Warranty
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Telematics
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
WiFi Hotspot

Pentastic Motors

Pentastic Motors

2011 Harriston Rd, Gorrie, ON N0G 1X0

