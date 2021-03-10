Menu
2019 GMC Sierra 2500

23,258 KM

Details Description Features

$61,988

+ tax & licensing
$61,988

+ taxes & licensing

Pentastic Motors

519-335-6565

SL Diesel 4X4 Back-up camera Only 23000 km's

SL Diesel 4X4 Back-up camera Only 23000 km's

Location

Pentastic Motors

2011 Harriston Rd, Gorrie, ON N0G 1X0

519-335-6565

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Certified

23,258KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6783671
  • VIN: 1GT12NEY6KF260882

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 23,258 KM

Vehicle Description

Beautiful Sierra 2500 crew cab 4 wheel drive. Only 23000 kilometers on this 6.6L Duramax powered truck. Back-up camera. Bluetooth. Remote start. Built in brake controller. Easy clean vinyl floor covering. Seating for 6 people. Step bars and sprayed in box liner. A must see Sierra 2500.

** WE UPDATE OUR WEBSITE REGULARLY IF YOU SEE THIS AD THE VEHICLE IS AVAILABLE! ** Pentastic Motors specializes in 4X4 Gasoline and Diesel trucks from all makes including Dodge, Ford, and General Motors. Extended warranties available!  Financing available from 4.99% APR OAC. Delivery available to Southern Ontario Purchasers! We are 1.5 hrs from Pearson International Airport and offer free pick up from the airport to Purchasers. Leasing options available for Commercial/Agricultural/Personal! **NO ADMIN FEES! All vehicles are CERTIFIED and serviced unless otherwise stated! CARFAX AVAILABLE ON ALL VEHICLES! ** Call, email, or come in for a test drive today! 1-844-4X4-TRUX www.pentasticmotors.com

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Child Seat Anchors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Rear Head Air Bag
Anti-Theft System
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Trailer Hitch
HID Headlights
Tire Pressure Monitor
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Split Rear Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Balance of Factory Warranty
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Back-Up Camera
Turbocharged
Bluetooth Connection

