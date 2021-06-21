Menu
2019 Jeep Grand Cherokee

64,107 KM

Details

$36,988

+ tax & licensing
$36,988

+ taxes & licensing

Pentastic Motors

519-335-6565

2019 Jeep Grand Cherokee

2019 Jeep Grand Cherokee

Altitude Sunroof Navigation Loaded 64000 km's

2019 Jeep Grand Cherokee

Altitude Sunroof Navigation Loaded 64000 km's

Location

Pentastic Motors

2011 Harriston Rd, Gorrie, ON N0G 1X0

519-335-6565

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$36,988

+ taxes & licensing

64,107KM
Used
Good Condition
  Listing ID: 7532851
  Stock #: 674387
  VIN: 1C4RJFAG3KC674387

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 64,107 KM

Vehicle Description

2019 Jeep Cherokee Laredo Altitude finished in beautiful Velvet Red Pearl colour. 5 year 100,000 km Dodge Gold Plan warranty. Heated leather trimmed seats with suede inserts and heated steering wheel. Navigation and back-up camera. Bluetooth and steering wheel mounted audio controls. Quadra-Trac II 4X4 system with Select-Terrain system. Full power group including remote start and power hatch. 8.4 inch touch screen stereo with Alpine speaker system and power amp. A beautiful well optioned Grand Cherokee that is ready to enjoy.

** WE UPDATE OUR WEBSITE REGULARLY IF YOU SEE THIS AD THE VEHICLE IS AVAILABLE! ** Pentastic Motors specializes in 4X4 Gasoline and Diesel trucks from all makes including Dodge, Ford, and General Motors. Extended warranties available!  Financing available from 4.99% APR OAC. Delivery available to Southern Ontario Purchasers! We are 1.5 hrs from Pearson International Airport and offer free pick up from the airport to Purchasers. Leasing options available for Commercial/Agricultural/Personal! **NO ADMIN FEES! All vehicles are CERTIFIED and serviced unless otherwise stated! CARFAX AVAILABLE ON ALL VEHICLES! ** Call, email, or come in for a test drive today! 1-844-4X4-TRUX www.pentasticmotors.com

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Temporary spare tire
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Trailer Hitch
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Privacy Glass
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Liftgate
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Universal Garage Door Opener
Anti-Theft System
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Proximity Key
Push Button Start
Tilt Steering Wheel
Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control
Cargo shade
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Lumbar Support
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Premium Sound System
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Balance of Factory Warranty
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Navigation System
Telematics
Keyless Start
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Blind Spot Monitor
WiFi Hotspot
Cross-Traffic Alert

Pentastic Motors

Pentastic Motors

2011 Harriston Rd, Gorrie, ON N0G 1X0

