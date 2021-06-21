2019 Jeep Grand Cherokee

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$36,988 + taxes & licensing 6 4 , 1 0 7 K M Used Good Condition Calculate Payments

Listing ID: 7532851

7532851 Stock #: 674387

674387 VIN: 1C4RJFAG3KC674387

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Red

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 64,107 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Temporary spare tire Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Security System Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Child Seat Anchors 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Brake Assist Stability Control Back-Up Camera Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Rear Parking Aid Rearview Camera Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Exterior Fog Lights Tinted Glass Alloy Wheels Daytime Running Lights Trailer Hitch Rear Spoiler Aluminum Wheels Tire Pressure Monitor Privacy Glass Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Power Door Locks Power Liftgate Power Seats Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Leather Steering Wheel Heated Steering Wheel Universal Garage Door Opener Anti-Theft System Engine Immobilizer Convenience Keyless Entry Steering Wheel Controls Automatic Headlights Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Remote Trunk Release Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Remote Engine Start Proximity Key Push Button Start Comfort Tilt Steering Wheel Sunroof / Moonroof Climate Control Cargo shade Seating Bucket Seats Folding Rear Seat Heated Seats Split Rear Seat Pass-Through Rear Seat Power Driver Seat Lumbar Support Rear Bench Seat Driver Adjustable Lumbar Heated Front Seat(s) Media / Nav / Comm Premium Sound System Trip Computer MP3 Player Bluetooth Satellite Radio Steering Wheel Audio Controls GPS Navigation Auxiliary Audio Input HD Radio SiriusXM Radio Android Auto Apple CarPlay Warranty Balance of Factory Warranty Trim Woodgrain Interior Trim Powertrain Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode Additional Features Navigation System Telematics Keyless Start Knee Air Bag Bluetooth Connection Blind Spot Monitor WiFi Hotspot Cross-Traffic Alert

