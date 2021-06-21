2019 Jeep Grand Cherokee

+ taxes & licensing
2019 Jeep Cherokee Laredo Altitude finished in beautiful Velvet Red Pearl colour. 5 year 100,000 km Dodge Gold Plan warranty. Heated leather trimmed seats with suede inserts and heated steering wheel. Navigation and back-up camera. Bluetooth and steering wheel mounted audio controls. Quadra-Trac II 4X4 system with Select-Terrain system. Full power group including remote start and power hatch. 8.4 inch touch screen stereo with Alpine speaker system and power amp. A beautiful well optioned Grand Cherokee that is ready to enjoy.
** WE UPDATE OUR WEBSITE REGULARLY IF YOU SEE THIS AD THE VEHICLE IS AVAILABLE! ** Pentastic Motors specializes in 4X4 Gasoline and Diesel trucks from all makes including Dodge, Ford, and General Motors. Extended warranties available! Financing available from 4.99% APR OAC. Delivery available to Southern Ontario Purchasers! We are 1.5 hrs from Pearson International Airport and offer free pick up from the airport to Purchasers. Leasing options available for Commercial/Agricultural/Personal! **NO ADMIN FEES! All vehicles are CERTIFIED and serviced unless otherwise stated! CARFAX AVAILABLE ON ALL VEHICLES! ** Call, email, or come in for a test drive today! 1-844-4X4-TRUX www.pentasticmotors.com
