519-335-6565
2019 RAM 1500
Sport 5.7L Hemi 4X4 1-Owner New Brakes
Location
Pentastic Motors
2011 Harriston Rd, Gorrie, ON N0G 1X0
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
- Listing ID: 10223487
- Stock #: 746708
- VIN: 1C6SRFLT7KN746708
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 61,720 KM
Vehicle Description
A beautiful 1 owner 2019 Ram 1500 Sport that is powered by a 5.7L Hemi V8 and 4-wheel drive. Seating for 5 people with power adjust drivers bucket and both front seats are heated. Bluetooth, steering wheel mounted audio controls, back-up camera and both front and rear park assist options. Dual climate controls, heated steering wheel, CD player and a built-in electric brake controller. Remote start and power adjustable pedals. New rear brakes were just installed to complete the certification. 5-foot 7-inch length box with sprayed in box liner and a folding tonneau cover was added. A must-see Ram 1500 Sport.
** WE UPDATE OUR WEBSITE REGULARLY IF YOU SEE THIS AD THE VEHICLE IS AVAILABLE! ** Pentastic Motors specializes in 4X4 Gasoline and Diesel trucks from all makes including Dodge, Ford, and General Motors. Extended warranties available! Financing available from 6.99% APR OAC. Delivery available to Southern Ontario Purchasers! We are 1.5 hrs from Pearson International Airport and offer free pick up from the airport to Purchasers. Leasing options available for Commercial/Agricultural/Personal! **NO ADMIN FEES! All vehicles are CERTIFIED and serviced unless otherwise stated! CARFAX AVAILABLE ON ALL VEHICLES! ** Call, email, or come in for a test drive today! 1-844-4X4-TRUX www.pentasticmotors.com
