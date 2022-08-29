$34,988+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
519-335-6565
2020 Ford F-150
XLT/XTR 3.3L 4-Wheel Drive Seats 6 New Brakes
Location
Pentastic Motors
2011 Harriston Rd, Gorrie, ON N0G 1X0
519-335-6565
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$34,988
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9280060
- Stock #: B11344
- VIN: 1FTEX1EB0LFB11344
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Mileage 112,991 KM
Vehicle Description
1 local owner 2020 F-150 XLT/XTR SuperCab powered by a 3.3L V6 and 4-wheel drive. Bluetooth and steering wheel mounted audio controls. Back-up camera, tilt steering and cruise control. Seating for 6 people. Full power group including keyless entry, power windows, locks and mirrors. New rear brakes were just installed. A box liner and folding tonneau cover were added to the 6 1/2-foot length box. A well equipped 2020 SuperCab 150 XTR.
** WE UPDATE OUR WEBSITE REGULARLY IF YOU SEE THIS AD THE VEHICLE IS AVAILABLE! ** Pentastic Motors specializes in 4X4 Gasoline and Diesel trucks from all makes including Dodge, Ford, and General Motors. Extended warranties available! Financing available from 5.99% APR OAC. Delivery available to Southern Ontario Purchasers! We are 1.5 hrs from Pearson International Airport and offer free pick up from the airport to Purchasers. Leasing options available for Commercial/Agricultural/Personal! **NO ADMIN FEES! All vehicles are CERTIFIED and serviced unless otherwise stated! CARFAX AVAILABLE ON ALL VEHICLES! ** Call, email, or come in for a test drive today! 1-844-4X4-TRUX www.pentasticmotors.com
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.