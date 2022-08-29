Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2020 Ford F-150

112,991 KM

Details Description Features

$34,988

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$34,988

+ taxes & licensing

Pentastic Motors

519-335-6565

Contact Seller
2020 Ford F-150

2020 Ford F-150

XLT/XTR 3.3L 4-Wheel Drive Seats 6 New Brakes

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Ford F-150

XLT/XTR 3.3L 4-Wheel Drive Seats 6 New Brakes

Location

Pentastic Motors

2011 Harriston Rd, Gorrie, ON N0G 1X0

519-335-6565

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$34,988

+ taxes & licensing

112,991KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9280060
  • Stock #: B11344
  • VIN: 1FTEX1EB0LFB11344

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 112,991 KM

Vehicle Description

1 local owner 2020 F-150 XLT/XTR SuperCab powered by a 3.3L V6 and 4-wheel drive. Bluetooth and steering wheel mounted audio controls. Back-up camera, tilt steering and cruise control. Seating for 6 people. Full power group including keyless entry, power windows, locks and mirrors. New rear brakes were just installed. A box liner and folding tonneau cover were added to the 6 1/2-foot length box. A well equipped 2020 SuperCab 150 XTR.

** WE UPDATE OUR WEBSITE REGULARLY IF YOU SEE THIS AD THE VEHICLE IS AVAILABLE! ** Pentastic Motors specializes in 4X4 Gasoline and Diesel trucks from all makes including Dodge, Ford, and General Motors. Extended warranties available!  Financing available from 5.99% APR OAC. Delivery available to Southern Ontario Purchasers! We are 1.5 hrs from Pearson International Airport and offer free pick up from the airport to Purchasers. Leasing options available for Commercial/Agricultural/Personal! **NO ADMIN FEES! All vehicles are CERTIFIED and serviced unless otherwise stated! CARFAX AVAILABLE ON ALL VEHICLES! ** Call, email, or come in for a test drive today! 1-844-4X4-TRUX www.pentasticmotors.com

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Trailer Hitch
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Apple CarPlay
Warranty Available
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Pentastic Motors

2015 Chevrolet Silve...
 150,645 KM
$27,988 + tax & lic
1972 Oldsmobile Cutl...
 39,355 MI
$44,972 + tax & lic
1981 Chevrolet C10 3...
 4,686 MI
$32,981 + tax & lic

Email Pentastic Motors

Pentastic Motors

Pentastic Motors

2011 Harriston Rd, Gorrie, ON N0G 1X0

Call Dealer

519-335-XXXX

(click to show)

519-335-6565

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory