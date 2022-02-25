$48,988+ tax & licensing
2020 Toyota Tacoma
TRD V6 1 Owner Fully Loaded Only 26000 KM'S
Pentastic Motors
2011 Harriston Rd, Gorrie, ON N0G 1X0
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 26,258 KM
Vehicle Description
Loaded 1 owner 2020 Tacoma 4X4 that is fully loaded. 3.5L V6 powered. Sunroof and navigation. Heated seats and power drivers side bucket seat. Lane departure and collision avoidance warning systems. Back-up camera and park assist. Tonneau cover and a heavy-duty rubber bed mat were installed. Bluetooth and steering wheel mounted audio controls. A beautiful condition locally owned and well optioned Toyota.
** WE UPDATE OUR WEBSITE REGULARLY IF YOU SEE THIS AD THE VEHICLE IS AVAILABLE! ** Pentastic Motors specializes in 4X4 Gasoline and Diesel trucks from all makes including Dodge, Ford, and General Motors. Extended warranties available! Financing available from 4.99% APR OAC. Delivery available to Southern Ontario Purchasers! We are 1.5 hrs from Pearson International Airport and offer free pick up from the airport to Purchasers. Leasing options available for Commercial/Agricultural/Personal! **NO ADMIN FEES! All vehicles are CERTIFIED and serviced unless otherwise stated! CARFAX AVAILABLE ON ALL VEHICLES! ** Call, email, or come in for a test drive today! 1-844-4X4-TRUX www.pentasticmotors.com
