2020 Toyota Tacoma

26,258 KM

Details Description Features

$48,988

+ tax & licensing
$48,988

+ taxes & licensing

Pentastic Motors

519-335-6565

2020 Toyota Tacoma

2020 Toyota Tacoma

TRD V6 1 Owner Fully Loaded Only 26000 KM'S

2020 Toyota Tacoma

TRD V6 1 Owner Fully Loaded Only 26000 KM'S

Location

Pentastic Motors

2011 Harriston Rd, Gorrie, ON N0G 1X0

519-335-6565

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$48,988

+ taxes & licensing

26,258KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 8271504
  • Stock #: 049365
  • VIN: 5TFDZ5BN7LX049365

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 26,258 KM

Vehicle Description

Loaded 1 owner 2020 Tacoma 4X4 that is fully loaded. 3.5L V6 powered. Sunroof and navigation. Heated seats and power drivers side bucket seat. Lane departure and collision avoidance warning systems. Back-up camera and park assist. Tonneau cover and a heavy-duty rubber bed mat were installed. Bluetooth and steering wheel mounted audio controls. A beautiful condition locally owned and well optioned Toyota. 

** WE UPDATE OUR WEBSITE REGULARLY IF YOU SEE THIS AD THE VEHICLE IS AVAILABLE! ** Pentastic Motors specializes in 4X4 Gasoline and Diesel trucks from all makes including Dodge, Ford, and General Motors. Extended warranties available!  Financing available from 4.99% APR OAC. Delivery available to Southern Ontario Purchasers! We are 1.5 hrs from Pearson International Airport and offer free pick up from the airport to Purchasers. Leasing options available for Commercial/Agricultural/Personal! **NO ADMIN FEES! All vehicles are CERTIFIED and serviced unless otherwise stated! CARFAX AVAILABLE ON ALL VEHICLES! ** Call, email, or come in for a test drive today! 1-844-4X4-TRUX www.pentasticmotors.com

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Trailer Hitch
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
GPS Navigation
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat
Sunroof / Moonroof
Premium Sound System
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Balance of Factory Warranty
Wheel Locks
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Pentastic Motors

Pentastic Motors

2011 Harriston Rd, Gorrie, ON N0G 1X0

