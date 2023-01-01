Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2021 Chevrolet Express

58,388 KM

Details Description Features

$49,988

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$49,988

+ taxes & licensing

Pentastic Motors

519-335-6565

Contact Seller
2021 Chevrolet Express

2021 Chevrolet Express

RWD 2500 155" 4.3L Power Group 58000 KMS

Watch This Vehicle

2021 Chevrolet Express

RWD 2500 155" 4.3L Power Group 58000 KMS

Location

Pentastic Motors

2011 Harriston Rd, Gorrie, ON N0G 1X0

519-335-6565

  1. 1683753809
  2. 1683753809
  3. 1683753809
  4. 1683753809
  5. 1683753809
  6. 1683753809
  7. 1683753809
  8. 1683753809
  9. 1683753810
  10. 1683753809
  11. 1683753809
  12. 1683753809
  13. 1683753809
  14. 1683753809
  15. 1683753809
  16. 1683753809
  17. 1683753809
  18. 1683753809
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$49,988

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
58,388KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 9935477
  • Stock #: 266086
  • VIN: 1GCWGBFP7M1266086

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Mileage 58,388 KM

Vehicle Description

A hard to find 155-inch wheelbase extended length 2500 Chevy Express cargo van that is powered by a 4.3L V6 engine. Rear wheel drive with traction control. Power locks, power windows and back-up camera equipped. Full length vinyl floor covering for easy cleanups. Trailer hitch was installed, and factory tow haul equipped. A ready to work and well equipped 2500 series cargo van.

 ** WE UPDATE OUR WEBSITE REGULARLY IF YOU SEE THIS AD THE VEHICLE IS AVAILABLE! ** Pentastic Motors specializes in 4X4 Gasoline and Diesel trucks from all makes including Dodge, Ford, and General Motors. Extended warranties available!  Financing available from 6.99% APR OAC. Delivery available to Southern Ontario Purchasers! We are 1.5 hrs from Pearson International Airport and offer free pick up from the airport to Purchasers. Leasing options available for Commercial/Agricultural/Personal! **NO ADMIN FEES! All vehicles are CERTIFIED and serviced unless otherwise stated! CARFAX AVAILABLE ON ALL VEHICLES! ** Call, email, or come in for a test drive today! 1-844-4X4-TRUX www.pentasticmotors.com

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag

Power Options

Power Windows

Exterior

Tinted Glass
Daytime Running Lights
Steel Wheels

Interior

Air Conditioning
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Anti-Theft System
WiFi Hotspot

Warranty

Balance of Factory Warranty

Convenience

Power Outlet

Additional Features

Transmission Overdrive Switch

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Pentastic Motors

2021 Chevrolet Expre...
 58,388 KM
$49,988 + tax & lic
2017 RAM 5500 ST Die...
 104,141 KM
$74,988 + tax & lic
2018 GMC Sierra 1500...
 83,733 KM
$47,988 + tax & lic

Email Pentastic Motors

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Pentastic Motors

Pentastic Motors

2011 Harriston Rd, Gorrie, ON N0G 1X0

Call Dealer

519-335-XXXX

(click to show)

519-335-6565

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory