$49,988+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
519-335-6565
2021 Chevrolet Express
RWD 2500 155" 4.3L Power Group 58000 KMS
Location
Pentastic Motors
2011 Harriston Rd, Gorrie, ON N0G 1X0
519-335-6565
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$49,988
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9935477
- Stock #: 266086
- VIN: 1GCWGBFP7M1266086
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 5-door
- Passengers 2
- Mileage 58,388 KM
Vehicle Description
A hard to find 155-inch wheelbase extended length 2500 Chevy Express cargo van that is powered by a 4.3L V6 engine. Rear wheel drive with traction control. Power locks, power windows and back-up camera equipped. Full length vinyl floor covering for easy cleanups. Trailer hitch was installed, and factory tow haul equipped. A ready to work and well equipped 2500 series cargo van.
** WE UPDATE OUR WEBSITE REGULARLY IF YOU SEE THIS AD THE VEHICLE IS AVAILABLE! ** Pentastic Motors specializes in 4X4 Gasoline and Diesel trucks from all makes including Dodge, Ford, and General Motors. Extended warranties available! Financing available from 6.99% APR OAC. Delivery available to Southern Ontario Purchasers! We are 1.5 hrs from Pearson International Airport and offer free pick up from the airport to Purchasers. Leasing options available for Commercial/Agricultural/Personal! **NO ADMIN FEES! All vehicles are CERTIFIED and serviced unless otherwise stated! CARFAX AVAILABLE ON ALL VEHICLES! ** Call, email, or come in for a test drive today! 1-844-4X4-TRUX www.pentasticmotors.com
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Safety
Power Options
Exterior
Interior
Warranty
Convenience
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.