2021 Chevrolet Express

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$49,988 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 5 8 , 3 8 8 K M Used Good Condition

Listing ID: 9935477

9935477 Stock #: 266086

266086 VIN: 1GCWGBFP7M1266086

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Grey

Body Style Minivan / Van

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 5-door

Passengers 2

Mileage 58,388 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Trailer Hitch Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Stability Control Back-Up Camera Tire Pressure Monitor Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch Rearview Camera Front Head Air Bag Power Options Power Windows Exterior Tinted Glass Daytime Running Lights Steel Wheels Interior Air Conditioning Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Trip Computer Anti-Theft System WiFi Hotspot Warranty Balance of Factory Warranty Convenience Power Outlet Additional Features Transmission Overdrive Switch

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.