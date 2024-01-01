Menu
<p>A beautiful and fully loaded 2021 F-150 Limited that is powered by a 430 hp, 570 lb-ft torque 3.5L PowerBoost V6 turbo engine and 4-wheel drive. This Hybrid V6 has a remarkable 12700 LBS of trailer towing capacity with the added 44 hp 221 lb-ft electric motor. Heated and cooled leather seats in contrasting blue and grey with built-in massage feature. Panoramic sunroof and power rear slider.  Power adjustable pedals, remote start, dual climate controls and power tailgate release. Collision avoidance, blind spot warning system, back-up camera and both front and rear park assist systems. Pro Power Onboard 120/240 volt inverter system in the box. Integrated tailgate step, spray in box liner and a hard folding tonneau cover were added to the 5-foot 7-inch length box. </p><p>** WE UPDATE OUR WEBSITE REGULARLY IF YOU SEE THIS AD THE VEHICLE IS AVAILABLE! ** Pentastic Motors specializes in 4X4 Gasoline and Diesel trucks from all makes including Dodge, Ford, and General Motors. Extended warranties available!  Financing available from 7.99% APR OAC. Delivery available to Southern Ontario Purchasers! We are 1.5 hrs from Pearson International Airport and offer free pick up from the airport to Purchasers. Leasing options available for Commercial/Agricultural/Personal! **NO ADMIN FEES! All vehicles are CERTIFIED and serviced unless otherwise stated! CARFAX AVAILABLE ON ALL VEHICLES! ** Call, email, or come in for a test drive today! 1-844-4X4-TRUX www.pentasticmotors.com</p>

2021 Ford F-150

97,025 KM

Details Description Features

2021 Ford F-150

Limited 3.5L PowerBoost 4X4 Leather Sunroof

11943240

2021 Ford F-150

Limited 3.5L PowerBoost 4X4 Leather Sunroof

Pentastic Motors

2011 Harriston Rd, Gorrie, ON N0G 1X0

519-335-6565

Certified

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
97,025KM
Good Condition
VIN 1FTFW1ED5MFB72747

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour BLUE/GREY
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 97,025 KM

Vehicle Description

A beautiful and fully loaded 2021 F-150 Limited that is powered by a 430 hp, 570 lb-ft torque 3.5L PowerBoost V6 turbo engine and 4-wheel drive. This Hybrid V6 has a remarkable 12700 LBS of trailer towing capacity with the added 44 hp 221 lb-ft electric motor. Heated and cooled leather seats in contrasting blue and grey with built-in massage feature. Panoramic sunroof and power rear slider.  Power adjustable pedals, remote start, dual climate controls and power tailgate release. Collision avoidance, blind spot warning system, back-up camera and both front and rear park assist systems. Pro Power Onboard 120/240 volt inverter system in the box. Integrated tailgate step, spray in box liner and a hard folding tonneau cover were added to the 5-foot 7-inch length box. 

** WE UPDATE OUR WEBSITE REGULARLY IF YOU SEE THIS AD THE VEHICLE IS AVAILABLE! ** Pentastic Motors specializes in 4X4 Gasoline and Diesel trucks from all makes including Dodge, Ford, and General Motors. Extended warranties available!  Financing available from 7.99% APR OAC. Delivery available to Southern Ontario Purchasers! We are 1.5 hrs from Pearson International Airport and offer free pick up from the airport to Purchasers. Leasing options available for Commercial/Agricultural/Personal! **NO ADMIN FEES! All vehicles are CERTIFIED and serviced unless otherwise stated! CARFAX AVAILABLE ON ALL VEHICLES! ** Call, email, or come in for a test drive today! 1-844-4X4-TRUX www.pentasticmotors.com

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Forward Collision Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Lane Departure Assist
Lane Keeping Assist
Auto Hold Brake

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Remote Engine Start
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
WiFi Hotspot
Apple CarPlay
Wireless Charger

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Cooled Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty

Warranty Available
Balance of Factory Warranty

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Proximity Key
Adaptive Smart Cruise Control

Security

Automatic High Beams

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Telematics
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Pentastic Motors

Pentastic Motors

2011 Harriston Rd, Gorrie, ON N0G 1X0
519-335-6565

Pentastic Motors

519-335-6565

2021 Ford F-150