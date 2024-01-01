$57,988+ tax & licensing
2021 Ford F-150
Limited 3.5L PowerBoost 4X4 Leather Sunroof
Location
Pentastic Motors
2011 Harriston Rd, Gorrie, ON N0G 1X0
519-335-6565
Certified
$57,988
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour BLUE/GREY
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Hybrid
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 97,025 KM
Vehicle Description
A beautiful and fully loaded 2021 F-150 Limited that is powered by a 430 hp, 570 lb-ft torque 3.5L PowerBoost V6 turbo engine and 4-wheel drive. This Hybrid V6 has a remarkable 12700 LBS of trailer towing capacity with the added 44 hp 221 lb-ft electric motor. Heated and cooled leather seats in contrasting blue and grey with built-in massage feature. Panoramic sunroof and power rear slider. Power adjustable pedals, remote start, dual climate controls and power tailgate release. Collision avoidance, blind spot warning system, back-up camera and both front and rear park assist systems. Pro Power Onboard 120/240 volt inverter system in the box. Integrated tailgate step, spray in box liner and a hard folding tonneau cover were added to the 5-foot 7-inch length box.
** WE UPDATE OUR WEBSITE REGULARLY IF YOU SEE THIS AD THE VEHICLE IS AVAILABLE! ** Pentastic Motors specializes in 4X4 Gasoline and Diesel trucks from all makes including Dodge, Ford, and General Motors. Extended warranties available! Financing available from 7.99% APR OAC. Delivery available to Southern Ontario Purchasers! We are 1.5 hrs from Pearson International Airport and offer free pick up from the airport to Purchasers. Leasing options available for Commercial/Agricultural/Personal! **NO ADMIN FEES! All vehicles are CERTIFIED and serviced unless otherwise stated! CARFAX AVAILABLE ON ALL VEHICLES! ** Call, email, or come in for a test drive today! 1-844-4X4-TRUX www.pentasticmotors.com
