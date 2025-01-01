Menu
<p>An awesome 1-owner 2021 Sierra 1500 SLE that is powered by a 5.3L V8 engine and 4-wheel drive. Heated seats with power adjust drivers bucket, room for 6 people and a heated steering wheel. Bluetooth, steering wheel mounted audio controls, remote start and a back-up camera. Dual climate controls, built-in electric brake controller, rear power sliding window and remote tailgate release system. New Goodyear tires and new brake pads and rotors front and rear for the safety. A box liner was added to the 5-foot 9-inch length box. </p><p>** WE UPDATE OUR WEBSITE REGULARLY IF YOU SEE THIS AD THE VEHICLE IS AVAILABLE! ** Pentastic Motors specializes in 4X4 Gasoline and Diesel trucks from all makes including Dodge, Ford, and General Motors. Extended warranties available!  Financing available from 7.99% APR OAC. Delivery available to Southern Ontario Purchasers! We are 1.5 hrs from Pearson International Airport and offer free pick up from the airport to Purchasers. Leasing options available for Commercial/Agricultural/Personal! **NO ADMIN FEES! All vehicles are CERTIFIED and serviced unless otherwise stated! CARFAX AVAILABLE ON ALL VEHICLES! ** Call, email, or come in for a test drive today! 1-844-4X4-TRUX www.pentasticmotors.com</p>

2021 GMC Sierra 1500

58,009 KM

$45,988

+ tax & licensing
2021 GMC Sierra 1500

SLE 5.3L 4X4 New Brakes New Tires Only 58000 KMS

12384678

2021 GMC Sierra 1500

SLE 5.3L 4X4 New Brakes New Tires Only 58000 KMS

Pentastic Motors

2011 Harriston Rd, Gorrie, ON N0G 1X0

519-335-6565

Certified

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$45,988

+ taxes & licensing

Used
58,009KM
Good Condition
VIN 3GTU9BED4MG162858

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 58,009 KM

An awesome 1-owner 2021 Sierra 1500 SLE that is powered by a 5.3L V8 engine and 4-wheel drive. Heated seats with power adjust driver's bucket, room for 6 people and a heated steering wheel. Bluetooth, steering wheel mounted audio controls, remote start and a back-up camera. Dual climate controls, built-in electric brake controller, rear power sliding window and remote tailgate release system. New Goodyear tires and new brake pads and rotors front and rear for the safety. A box liner was added to the 5-foot 9-inch length box. 

** WE UPDATE OUR WEBSITE REGULARLY IF YOU SEE THIS AD THE VEHICLE IS AVAILABLE! ** Pentastic Motors specializes in 4X4 Gasoline and Diesel trucks from all makes including Dodge, Ford, and General Motors. Extended warranties available!  Financing available from 7.99% APR OAC. Delivery available to Southern Ontario Purchasers! We are 1.5 hrs from Pearson International Airport and offer free pick up from the airport to Purchasers. Leasing options available for Commercial/Agricultural/Personal! **NO ADMIN FEES! All vehicles are CERTIFIED and serviced unless otherwise stated! CARFAX AVAILABLE ON ALL VEHICLES! ** Call, email, or come in for a test drive today! 1-844-4X4-TRUX www.pentasticmotors.com

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch
Push Button Start

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Child Seat Anchors
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
WiFi Hotspot

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass

AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Warranty Available
Balance of Factory Warranty

Tow Hitch
Power Outlet

Automatic High Beams

Telematics
Bluetooth Connection

Pentastic Motors

Pentastic Motors

2011 Harriston Rd, Gorrie, ON N0G 1X0
$45,988

+ taxes & licensing

Pentastic Motors

519-335-6565

2021 GMC Sierra 1500