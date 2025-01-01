$45,988+ tax & licensing
2021 GMC Sierra 1500
SLE 5.3L 4X4 New Brakes New Tires Only 58000 KMS
Location
Pentastic Motors
2011 Harriston Rd, Gorrie, ON N0G 1X0
519-335-6565
Certified
$45,988
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Charcoal
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Mileage 58,009 KM
Vehicle Description
An awesome 1-owner 2021 Sierra 1500 SLE that is powered by a 5.3L V8 engine and 4-wheel drive. Heated seats with power adjust driver's bucket, room for 6 people and a heated steering wheel. Bluetooth, steering wheel mounted audio controls, remote start and a back-up camera. Dual climate controls, built-in electric brake controller, rear power sliding window and remote tailgate release system. New Goodyear tires and new brake pads and rotors front and rear for the safety. A box liner was added to the 5-foot 9-inch length box.
** WE UPDATE OUR WEBSITE REGULARLY IF YOU SEE THIS AD THE VEHICLE IS AVAILABLE! ** Pentastic Motors specializes in 4X4 Gasoline and Diesel trucks from all makes including Dodge, Ford, and General Motors. Extended warranties available! Financing available from 7.99% APR OAC. Delivery available to Southern Ontario Purchasers! We are 1.5 hrs from Pearson International Airport and offer free pick up from the airport to Purchasers. Leasing options available for Commercial/Agricultural/Personal! **NO ADMIN FEES! All vehicles are CERTIFIED and serviced unless otherwise stated! CARFAX AVAILABLE ON ALL VEHICLES! ** Call, email, or come in for a test drive today! 1-844-4X4-TRUX www.pentasticmotors.com
Vehicle Features
519-335-6565