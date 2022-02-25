$69,988+ tax & licensing
2021 GMC Sierra 1500
SLT 3.0L Duramax Diesel 4X4 Navigation Loaded
Location
Pentastic Motors
2011 Harriston Rd, Gorrie, ON N0G 1X0
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
- Listing ID: 8452920
- Stock #: 397705
- VIN: 3GTU9DETXMG397705
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Mileage 13,265 KM
Vehicle Description
Super clean and well optioned 2021 Sierra 1500 SLT powered by a 3.0L Duramax turbo diesel engine and 4-wheel drive. Only 13000 km's on this beauty with heated leather seats and seating for 6 people.Heated steering wheel, back-up camera and trailer backing assist. Dual climate controls and built-in brake controller. Tailgate step and entry assist with remote tailgate opener and sprayed in box liner. Remote start and 110-volt inverter with plug in box. X31 Off Road package. A must see 2021 Sierra 1500 diesel powered 4X4.
** WE UPDATE OUR WEBSITE REGULARLY IF YOU SEE THIS AD THE VEHICLE IS AVAILABLE! ** Pentastic Motors specializes in 4X4 Gasoline and Diesel trucks from all makes including Dodge, Ford, and General Motors. Extended warranties available! Financing available from 4.99% APR OAC. Delivery available to Southern Ontario Purchasers! We are 1.5 hrs from Pearson International Airport and offer free pick up from the airport to Purchasers. Leasing options available for Commercial/Agricultural/Personal! **NO ADMIN FEES! All vehicles are CERTIFIED and serviced unless otherwise stated! CARFAX AVAILABLE ON ALL VEHICLES! ** Call, email, or come in for a test drive today! 1-844-4X4-TRUX www.pentasticmotors.com
Vehicle Features
