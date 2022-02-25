Menu
2021 GMC Sierra 1500

13,265 KM

$69,988

+ tax & licensing
$69,988

+ taxes & licensing

Pentastic Motors

519-335-6565

2021 GMC Sierra 1500

2021 GMC Sierra 1500

SLT 3.0L Duramax Diesel 4X4 Navigation Loaded

2021 GMC Sierra 1500

SLT 3.0L Duramax Diesel 4X4 Navigation Loaded

Location

Pentastic Motors

2011 Harriston Rd, Gorrie, ON N0G 1X0

519-335-6565

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$69,988

+ taxes & licensing

13,265KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 8452920
  • Stock #: 397705
  • VIN: 3GTU9DETXMG397705

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 13,265 KM

Vehicle Description

Super clean and well optioned 2021 Sierra 1500 SLT powered by a 3.0L Duramax turbo diesel engine and 4-wheel drive. Only 13000 km's on this beauty with heated leather seats and seating for 6 people.Heated steering wheel, back-up camera and trailer backing assist. Dual climate controls and built-in brake controller. Tailgate step and entry assist with remote tailgate opener and sprayed in box liner. Remote start and 110-volt inverter with plug in box. X31 Off Road package. A must see 2021 Sierra 1500 diesel powered 4X4.

 ** WE UPDATE OUR WEBSITE REGULARLY IF YOU SEE THIS AD THE VEHICLE IS AVAILABLE! ** Pentastic Motors specializes in 4X4 Gasoline and Diesel trucks from all makes including Dodge, Ford, and General Motors. Extended warranties available!  Financing available from 4.99% APR OAC. Delivery available to Southern Ontario Purchasers! We are 1.5 hrs from Pearson International Airport and offer free pick up from the airport to Purchasers. Leasing options available for Commercial/Agricultural/Personal! **NO ADMIN FEES! All vehicles are CERTIFIED and serviced unless otherwise stated! CARFAX AVAILABLE ON ALL VEHICLES! ** Call, email, or come in for a test drive today! 1-844-4X4-TRUX www.pentasticmotors.com

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Trailer Hitch
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Push Button Start
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Premium Sound System
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Balance of Factory Warranty
Turbocharged
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection

Pentastic Motors

Pentastic Motors

2011 Harriston Rd, Gorrie, ON N0G 1X0

519-335-6565

