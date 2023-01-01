Menu
2021 GMC Sierra 2500

72,342 KM

Details Description Features

$62,988

+ tax & licensing
$62,988

+ taxes & licensing

Pentastic Motors

519-335-6565

2021 GMC Sierra 2500

2021 GMC Sierra 2500

SLE 6.6L Gas Power 4X4 1 Owner 72000 KMS

2021 GMC Sierra 2500

SLE 6.6L Gas Power 4X4 1 Owner 72000 KMS

Location

Pentastic Motors

2011 Harriston Rd, Gorrie, ON N0G 1X0

519-335-6565

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$62,988

+ taxes & licensing

72,342KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  Listing ID: 9460459
  Stock #: 173412
  VIN: 1GT19ME75MF173412

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour White
  Interior Colour Charcoal
  Body Style Pickup Truck
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 8-cylinder
  Doors 4-door
  Passengers 5
  Mileage 72,342 KM

Vehicle Description

2021 Sierra 2500 SLE powered by a 6.6L V8 gas engine and 4-wheel drive with Auto4 mode. Seating for 5 people with power adjust drivers bucket and both front seats are heated. Dual climate controls and heated steering wheel. Bluetooth, Android Auto and Apple Car Play along with steering wheel mounted audio controls. Trailer back-up assist and built in electric brake controller. Remote start and remote tailgate release. Step bars were added and sprayed in box liner on the 6-foot 10-inch length box. A very difficult to find gasoline powered 2500 that is here and ready to work from Pentastic Motors.

** WE UPDATE OUR WEBSITE REGULARLY IF YOU SEE THIS AD THE VEHICLE IS AVAILABLE! ** Pentastic Motors specializes in 4X4 Gasoline and Diesel trucks from all makes including Dodge, Ford, and General Motors. Extended warranties available!  Financing available from 6.99% APR OAC. Delivery available to Southern Ontario Purchasers! We are 1.5 hrs from Pearson International Airport and offer free pick up from the airport to Purchasers. Leasing options available for Commercial/Agricultural/Personal! **NO ADMIN FEES! All vehicles are CERTIFIED and serviced unless otherwise stated! CARFAX AVAILABLE ON ALL VEHICLES! ** Call, email, or come in for a test drive today! 1-844-4X4-TRUX www.pentasticmotors.com

 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch
Tow Hooks
Push Button Start
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Child Seat Anchors
Daytime Running Lights
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Running Boards/Side Steps
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
WiFi Hotspot
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Balance of Factory Warranty
Proximity Key
Power Outlet
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Pentastic Motors

Pentastic Motors

2011 Harriston Rd, Gorrie, ON N0G 1X0

519-335-6565

