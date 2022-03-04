$45,988+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
519-335-6565
2021 RAM 1500
Express Hemi 8 Speed New Tires Only 39000 KM'S
Location
Pentastic Motors
2011 Harriston Rd, Gorrie, ON N0G 1X0
519-335-6565
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$45,988
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 8659108
- Stock #: 563835
- VIN: 3C6RR7KT6MC563835
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Mileage 39,108 KM
Vehicle Description
Local 1 owner trade in 2021 Ram 1500 Express powered by 5.7 Hemi with 4-wheel drive and 8 speed automatic transmission. New tires were installed 1 month ago and still 100% tread remaining. Full power group including: windows, locks, mirrors, drivers seat, remote start and dual climate controls. Heated seats and heated steering wheel. Bluetooth, back-up camera and steering wheel mounted audio controls. Folding tonneau cover and step bars were added. Dripless oil was applied as shown in pictures. A must see 2021 Ram 1500 with 5-foot 7-inch box length.
** WE UPDATE OUR WEBSITE REGULARLY IF YOU SEE THIS AD THE VEHICLE IS AVAILABLE! ** Pentastic Motors specializes in 4X4 Gasoline and Diesel trucks from all makes including Dodge, Ford, and General Motors. Extended warranties available! Financing available from 4.99% APR OAC. Delivery available to Southern Ontario Purchasers! We are 1.5 hrs from Pearson International Airport and offer free pick up from the airport to Purchasers. Leasing options available for Commercial/Agricultural/Personal! **NO ADMIN FEES! All vehicles are CERTIFIED and serviced unless otherwise stated! CARFAX AVAILABLE ON ALL VEHICLES! ** Call, email, or come in for a test drive today! 1-844-4X4-TRUX www.pentasticmotors.com
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.