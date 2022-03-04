Menu
2021 RAM 1500

39,108 KM

Details

$45,988

+ tax & licensing
$45,988

+ taxes & licensing

Pentastic Motors

519-335-6565

2021 RAM 1500

2021 RAM 1500

Express Hemi 8 Speed New Tires Only 39000 KM'S

2021 RAM 1500

Express Hemi 8 Speed New Tires Only 39000 KM'S

Location

Pentastic Motors

2011 Harriston Rd, Gorrie, ON N0G 1X0

519-335-6565

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$45,988

+ taxes & licensing

39,108KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 8659108
  • Stock #: 563835
  • VIN: 3C6RR7KT6MC563835

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 39,108 KM

Vehicle Description

Local 1 owner trade in 2021 Ram 1500 Express powered by 5.7 Hemi with 4-wheel drive and 8 speed automatic transmission. New tires were installed 1 month ago and still 100% tread remaining. Full power group including: windows, locks, mirrors, drivers seat, remote start and dual climate controls. Heated seats and heated steering wheel. Bluetooth, back-up camera and steering wheel mounted audio controls.  Folding tonneau cover and step bars were added. Dripless oil was applied as shown in pictures. A must see 2021 Ram 1500 with 5-foot 7-inch box length. 

** WE UPDATE OUR WEBSITE REGULARLY IF YOU SEE THIS AD THE VEHICLE IS AVAILABLE! ** Pentastic Motors specializes in 4X4 Gasoline and Diesel trucks from all makes including Dodge, Ford, and General Motors. Extended warranties available!  Financing available from 4.99% APR OAC. Delivery available to Southern Ontario Purchasers! We are 1.5 hrs from Pearson International Airport and offer free pick up from the airport to Purchasers. Leasing options available for Commercial/Agricultural/Personal! **NO ADMIN FEES! All vehicles are CERTIFIED and serviced unless otherwise stated! CARFAX AVAILABLE ON ALL VEHICLES! ** Call, email, or come in for a test drive today! 1-844-4X4-TRUX www.pentasticmotors.com

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Trailer Hitch
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat
Premium Sound System
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Balance of Factory Warranty
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

