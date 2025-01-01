Menu
<p>A beautiful 1-owner 2021 Crosstrek Outdoor that is powered by a 2.5L 4-cylinder engine and All Wheel Drive. Bluetooth, CD player, Android Audio and back-up camera options. Lane departure and collision avoidance warning systems. Heated leather seats and heated steering wheel. </p>

2021 Subaru Crosstrek

87,991 KM

$23,988

+ taxes & licensing
2021 Subaru Crosstrek

Outdoor 2.5L AWD Leather 1-Owner Only 87000 KMS

2021 Subaru Crosstrek

Outdoor 2.5L AWD Leather 1-Owner Only 87000 KMS

Pentastic Motors

2011 Harriston Rd, Gorrie, ON N0G 1X0

519-335-6565

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$23,988

+ taxes & licensing

Used
87,991KM
Good Condition
VIN JF2GTHSCXMH386169

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 87,991 KM

A beautiful 1-owner 2021 Crosstrek Outdoor that is powered by a 2.5L 4-cylinder engine and All Wheel Drive. Bluetooth, CD player, Android Audio and back-up camera options. Lane departure and collision avoidance warning systems. Heated leather seats and heated steering wheel. 

Interior

Anti-Lock Brakes
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Remote Engine Start
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Cargo shade

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Forward Collision Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Lane Departure Assist
Cross-Traffic Alert
Lane Keeping Assist

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start
Temporary spare tire
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
Android Auto

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Warranty

Warranty Available
Balance of Factory Warranty

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Proximity Key
Adaptive Smart Cruise Control

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Security

Automatic High Beams

Additional Features

Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Premium Synthetic Seats
Bluetooth Connection

Pentastic Motors

Pentastic Motors

2011 Harriston Rd, Gorrie, ON N0G 1X0
$23,988

+ taxes & licensing>

Pentastic Motors

519-335-6565

2021 Subaru Crosstrek