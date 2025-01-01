$29,988+ taxes & licensing
2022 Ford Edge
Titanium AWD 2.0L Sunroof New Brakes 80000 KM
2022 Ford Edge
Titanium AWD 2.0L Sunroof New Brakes 80000 KM
Location
Pentastic Motors
2011 Harriston Rd, Gorrie, ON N0G 1X0
519-335-6565
Certified
$29,988
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 80,591 KM
Vehicle Description
A loaded 2022 Ford Edge Titanium-AWD that is powered by a 2.0L EcoBoost engine. Panoramic sunroof, heated leather seats and heated steering wheel. Navigation, back-up camera and both front and rear park assist systems. Collision avoidance system with automatic emergency braking and evasive steering assist. Lane departure assist, remote start and power remote hatch opening and closing. Bluetooth, Android Audio, Apple CarPlay with a 12-inch LCD touchscreen. New rear brakes were just installed to complete the safety. A must-see, locally owned and full optioned Edge Titanium.
** WE UPDATE OUR WEBSITE REGULARLY IF YOU SEE THIS AD THE VEHICLE IS AVAILABLE! ** Pentastic Motors specializes in 4X4 Gasoline and Diesel trucks from all makes including Dodge, Ford, and General Motors. Extended warranties available! Financing available from 7.99% APR OAC. Delivery available to Southern Ontario Purchasers! We are 1.5 hrs from Pearson International Airport and offer free pick up from the airport to Purchasers. Leasing options available for Commercial/Agricultural/Personal! **NO ADMIN FEES! All vehicles are CERTIFIED and serviced unless otherwise stated! CARFAX AVAILABLE ON ALL VEHICLES! ** Call, email, or come in for a test drive today! 1-844-4X4-TRUX www.pentasticmotors.com
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Interior
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
Comfort
Warranty
Convenience
Security
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Pentastic Motors
Email Pentastic Motors
Pentastic Motors
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
519-335-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing>
519-335-6565