$56,988+ tax & licensing
2022 GMC Sierra 1500
AT4 6.2L 4X4 Leather Sunroof Navigation Loaded
Location
Pentastic Motors
2011 Harriston Rd, Gorrie, ON N0G 1X0
519-335-6565
Certified
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black+Brown
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 86,755 KM
Vehicle Description
A beautiful condition and fully loaded, 1-owner 2022 GMC 1500 AT4 that is 6.2L V8 powered with 4-wheel drive and optional Auto4 mode. Heated and cooled leather seats with power adjust on both sides and a heated steering wheel. Sunroof and power rear sliding window. Navigation, 7 different back-up camera views along with both front and rear park assist systems. Lane departure and collision avoidance warning systems. Bluetooth, Android Audio, Apple Car Play, Bose speaker system and steering wheel mounted audio controls. Remote start, built-in brake controller and dual climate controls. Integrated tailgate step, power release and spray in box liner were all optioned in, then a hard folding tonneau cover was added to the 5-foot 10-inch length box.
** WE UPDATE OUR WEBSITE REGULARLY IF YOU SEE THIS AD THE VEHICLE IS AVAILABLE! ** Pentastic Motors specializes in 4X4 Gasoline and Diesel trucks from all makes including Dodge, Ford, and General Motors. Extended warranties available! Financing available from 7.99% APR OAC. Delivery available to Southern Ontario Purchasers! We are 1.5 hrs from Pearson International Airport and offer free pick up from the airport to Purchasers. Leasing options available for Commercial/Agricultural/Personal! **NO ADMIN FEES! All vehicles are CERTIFIED and serviced unless otherwise stated! CARFAX AVAILABLE ON ALL VEHICLES! ** Call, email, or come in for a test drive today! 1-844-4X4-TRUX www.pentasticmotors.com
Pentastic Motors
