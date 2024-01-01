2022 GMC Sierra 1500

Menu
A beautiful condition and fully loaded, 1-owner 2022 GMC 1500 AT4 that is 6.2L V8 powered with 4-wheel drive and optional Auto4 mode. Heated and cooled leather seats with power adjust on both sides and a heated steering wheel. Sunroof and power rear sliding window. Navigation, 7 different back-up camera views along with both front and rear park assist systems. Lane departure and collision avoidance warning systems. Bluetooth, Android Audio, Apple Car Play, Bose speaker system and steering wheel mounted audio controls. Remote start, built-in brake controller and dual climate controls.  Integrated tailgate step, power release and spray in box liner were all optioned in, then a hard folding tonneau cover was added to the 5-foot 10-inch length box.

86,755 KM

AT4 6.2L 4X4 Leather Sunroof Navigation Loaded

Pentastic Motors

2011 Harriston Rd, Gorrie, ON N0G 1X0

519-335-6565

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
86,755KM
Good Condition
VIN 3GTP9EEL2NG101290

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black+Brown
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 86,755 KM

A beautiful condition and fully loaded, 1-owner 2022 GMC 1500 AT4 that is 6.2L V8 powered with 4-wheel drive and optional Auto4 mode. Heated and cooled leather seats with power adjust on both sides and a heated steering wheel. Sunroof and power rear sliding window. Navigation, 7 different back-up camera views along with both front and rear park assist systems. Lane departure and collision avoidance warning systems. Bluetooth, Android Audio, Apple Car Play, Bose speaker system and steering wheel mounted audio controls. Remote start, built-in brake controller and dual climate controls.  Integrated tailgate step, power release and spray in box liner were all optioned in, then a hard folding tonneau cover was added to the 5-foot 10-inch length box. 

** WE UPDATE OUR WEBSITE REGULARLY IF YOU SEE THIS AD THE VEHICLE IS AVAILABLE! ** Pentastic Motors specializes in 4X4 Gasoline and Diesel trucks from all makes including Dodge, Ford, and General Motors. Extended warranties available!  Financing available from 7.99% APR OAC. Delivery available to Southern Ontario Purchasers! We are 1.5 hrs from Pearson International Airport and offer free pick up from the airport to Purchasers. Leasing options available for Commercial/Agricultural/Personal! **NO ADMIN FEES! All vehicles are CERTIFIED and serviced unless otherwise stated! CARFAX AVAILABLE ON ALL VEHICLES! ** Call, email, or come in for a test drive today! 1-844-4X4-TRUX www.pentasticmotors.com

 

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch
Push Button Start

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Forward Collision Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Departure Assist

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Remote Engine Start
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Apple CarPlay
Wireless Charger

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Trunk
Power Seats

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Cooled Seats
Seat Memory
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty Available
Balance of Factory Warranty

Tow Hitch
Mirror Memory
Proximity Key
Power Outlet
Adaptive Smart Cruise Control

Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection

2011 Harriston Rd, Gorrie, ON N0G 1X0
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

