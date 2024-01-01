2022 GMC Sierra 1500

Menu
A beautiful 1-owner 2022 Denali 1500 that is powered by a 5.3L V8 and 4-wheel drive. This beauty is fully loaded including heated and cooled leather seats and heated steering wheel. Sunroof and power rear sliding window. Google Maps navigation system, 8 different back-up camera views along with both front and rear park assist systems. Lane departure and collision avoidance systems. Bluetooth, steering wheel mounted audio controls and Bose speaker system. Remote start, built-in brake controller and remote tailgate release system. A hard folding tonneau cover, spray in box liner and optional integrated tailgate step option were all added to the 5-foot 10-inch length box. A must-see 1500 Denali with all the options.

VIN 3GTUUGED3NG669778

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 48,633 KM

Vehicle Description

A beautiful 1-owner 2022 Denali 1500 that is powered by a 5.3L V8 and 4-wheel drive. This beauty is fully loaded including heated and cooled leather seats and heated steering wheel. Sunroof and power rear sliding window. Google Maps navigation system, 8 different back-up camera views along with both front and rear park assist systems. Lane departure and collision avoidance systems. Bluetooth, steering wheel mounted audio controls and Bose speaker system. Remote start, built-in brake controller and remote tailgate release system. A hard folding tonneau cover, spray in box liner and optional integrated tailgate step option were all added to the 5-foot 10-inch length box. A must-see 1500 Denali with all the options.

** WE UPDATE OUR WEBSITE REGULARLY IF YOU SEE THIS AD THE VEHICLE IS AVAILABLE! ** Pentastic Motors specializes in 4X4 Gasoline and Diesel trucks from all makes including Dodge, Ford, and General Motors. Extended warranties available!  Financing available from 7.99% APR OAC. Delivery available to Southern Ontario Purchasers! We are 1.5 hrs from Pearson International Airport and offer free pick up from the airport to Purchasers. Leasing options available for Commercial/Agricultural/Personal! **NO ADMIN FEES! All vehicles are CERTIFIED and serviced unless otherwise stated! CARFAX AVAILABLE ON ALL VEHICLES! ** Call, email, or come in for a test drive today! 1-844-4X4-TRUX www.pentasticmotors.com

 

 

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Forward Collision Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Lane Departure Assist
Lane Keeping Assist
Auto Hold Brake

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Tow Hooks
Sliding Rear Window
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Running Boards/Side Steps

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Apple CarPlay
Wireless Charger

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Cooled Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Convenience

Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Mirror Memory
Proximity Key
Adaptive Smart Cruise Control

Security

Automatic High Beams

Additional Features

Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection
Cross-Traffic Alert

