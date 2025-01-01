$54,988+ tax & licensing
2022 GMC Sierra 2500
SLE 6.6L Gas 4X4 Well Optioned Only 41000 KMS
Location
Pentastic Motors
2011 Harriston Rd, Gorrie, ON N0G 1X0
519-335-6565
Certified
$54,988
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Charcoal
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 3
- Mileage 41,120 KM
Vehicle Description
A beautiful condition 1-owner and well optioned 2022 Sierra 2500 SLE that is powered by a 6.6L V8 gas engine and 4-wheel drive. Heated seats, heated steering wheel, power adjust drivers bucket and room for 3 people. Bluetooth, steering wheel mounted audio controls, Android Audio, Apple CarPlay and remote start. Dual climate controls, built-in electric brake controller and remote tailgate release. Easy entry tailgate step option and sprayed in box liner were added to the 8-foot 2.2-inch length box. A must-see 2500 Sierra.
Extended warranties available! Financing available from 7.99% APR OAC. Delivery available to Southern Ontario Purchasers! We are 1.5 hrs from Pearson International Airport and offer free pick up from the airport to Purchasers. Leasing options available for Commercial/Agricultural/Personal! **NO ADMIN FEES! All vehicles are CERTIFIED and serviced unless otherwise stated! CARFAX AVAILABLE ON ALL VEHICLES! **
Vehicle Features
Pentastic Motors
+ taxes & licensing
