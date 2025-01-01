2022 GMC Sierra 2500

Menu
A beautiful condition 1-owner and well optioned 2022 Sierra 2500 SLE that is powered by a 6.6L V8 gas engine and 4-wheel drive. Heated seats, heated steering wheel, power adjust drivers bucket and room for 3 people. Bluetooth, steering wheel mounted audio controls, Android Audio, Apple CarPlay and remote start. Dual climate controls, built-in electric brake controller and remote tailgate release. Easy entry tailgate step option and sprayed in box liner were added to the 8-foot 2.2-inch length box. A must-see 2500 Sierra.

** WE UPDATE OUR WEBSITE REGULARLY IF YOU SEE THIS AD THE VEHICLE IS AVAILABLE! ** Pentastic Motors specializes in 4X4 Gasoline and Diesel trucks from all makes including Dodge, Ford, and General Motors. Extended warranties available!  Financing available from 7.99% APR OAC. Delivery available to Southern Ontario Purchasers! We are 1.5 hrs from Pearson International Airport and offer free pick up from the airport to Purchasers. Leasing options available for Commercial/Agricultural/Personal! **NO ADMIN FEES! All vehicles are CERTIFIED and serviced unless otherwise stated! CARFAX AVAILABLE ON ALL VEHICLES! ** Call, email, or come in for a test drive today! 1-844-4X4-TRUX www.pentasticmotors.com

Pentastic Motors

2011 Harriston Rd, Gorrie, ON N0G 1X0

519-335-6565

41,120KM
  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 3
  • Mileage 41,120 KM

Vehicle Description

A beautiful condition 1-owner and well optioned 2022 Sierra 2500 SLE that is powered by a 6.6L V8 gas engine and 4-wheel drive. Heated seats, heated steering wheel, power adjust drivers bucket and room for 3 people. Bluetooth, steering wheel mounted audio controls, Android Audio, Apple CarPlay and remote start. Dual climate controls, built-in electric brake controller and remote tailgate release. Easy entry tailgate step option and sprayed in box liner were added to the 8-foot 2.2-inch length box. A must-see 2500 Sierra.

** WE UPDATE OUR WEBSITE REGULARLY IF YOU SEE THIS AD THE VEHICLE IS AVAILABLE! ** Pentastic Motors specializes in 4X4 Gasoline and Diesel trucks from all makes including Dodge, Ford, and General Motors. Extended warranties available!  Financing available from 7.99% APR OAC. Delivery available to Southern Ontario Purchasers! We are 1.5 hrs from Pearson International Airport and offer free pick up from the airport to Purchasers. Leasing options available for Commercial/Agricultural/Personal! **NO ADMIN FEES! All vehicles are CERTIFIED and serviced unless otherwise stated! CARFAX AVAILABLE ON ALL VEHICLES! ** Call, email, or come in for a test drive today! 1-844-4X4-TRUX www.pentasticmotors.com

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Child Seat Anchors
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Running Boards/Side Steps

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
WiFi Hotspot

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Seating

Heated Seats
Split Bench Seat
Cloth Seats

Warranty

Balance of Factory Warranty

Convenience

Power Outlet

Security

Automatic High Beams

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Bluetooth Connection

Pentastic Motors

Pentastic Motors

2011 Harriston Rd, Gorrie, ON N0G 1X0
519-335-6565

