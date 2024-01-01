Menu
Account
Sign In
In good Driving condition. Passed mechanical last fall. New Starter, ignition switch, Weber carburetor, battery and spare tire. Little rust and could use a new paint job . Has 45,000 miles. Enjoy the summer with this sweet ride! Can be seen at 469 the Kingsway

1976 MG MGB

45,000 KM

Details Description Features

$7,500

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

1976 MG MGB

convertible

Watch This Vehicle

1976 MG MGB

convertible

Location

Driving Forward Auto Group

894 Kingsway, Greater Sudbury, ON P3B 2E5

705-626-5129

  1. 11425124
  2. 11425124
  3. 11425124
  4. 11425124
  5. 11425124
  6. 11425124
  7. 11425124
  8. 11425124
  9. 11425124
  10. 11425124
  11. 11425124
  12. 11425124
Contact Seller

$7,500

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
45,000KM
Other / Unsure Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour sand
  • Body Style Convertible
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Stock # zdan
  • Mileage 45,000 KM

Vehicle Description

In good Driving condition. Passed mechanical last fall. New Starter, ignition switch, Weber carburetor, battery and spare tire. Little rust and could use a new paint job . Has 45,000 miles. Enjoy the summer with this sweet ride! Can be seen at 469 the Kingsway

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

4 Speed Manual

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Driving Forward Auto Group

Used 2009 Harley-Davidson ULTRA CLASSIC CVO for sale in Greater Sudbury, ON
2009 Harley-Davidson ULTRA CLASSIC CVO 5,000 KM $10,995 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Chevrolet Camaro 2LT for sale in Greater Sudbury, ON
2018 Chevrolet Camaro 2LT 38,281 KM $33,995 + tax & lic
Used 2022 RAM 1500 Classic TRADESMAN for sale in Greater Sudbury, ON
2022 RAM 1500 Classic TRADESMAN 27,479 KM $41,599 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Driving Forward Auto Group

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Driving Forward Auto Group

Driving Forward Auto Group

894 Kingsway, Greater Sudbury, ON P3B 2E5
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

705-626-XXXX

(click to show)

705-626-5129

Alternate Numbers
705-521-4607
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$7,500

+ taxes & licensing

Driving Forward Auto Group

705-626-5129

Contact Seller
1976 MG MGB