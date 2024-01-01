$7,500+ tax & licensing
1976 MG MGB
convertible
Location
Driving Forward Auto Group
894 Kingsway, Greater Sudbury, ON P3B 2E5
705-626-5129
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour sand
- Body Style Convertible
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Stock # zdan
- Mileage 45,000 KM
Vehicle Description
In good Driving condition. Passed mechanical last fall. New Starter, ignition switch, Weber carburetor, battery and spare tire. Little rust and could use a new paint job . Has 45,000 miles. Enjoy the summer with this sweet ride! Can be seen at 469 the Kingsway
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
Driving Forward Auto Group
