Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

1999 Honda CBR

21,700 KM

Details Description Features

$3,799

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$3,799

+ taxes & licensing

Driving Forward Auto Group

705-626-5129

Contact Seller
1999 Honda CBR

1999 Honda CBR

600F4

Watch This Vehicle

1999 Honda CBR

600F4

Location

Driving Forward Auto Group

894 Kingsway, Greater Sudbury, ON P3B 2E5

705-626-5129

  1. 8581820
  2. 8581820
  3. 8581820
  4. 8581820
  5. 8581820
Contact Seller

$3,799

+ taxes & licensing

21,700KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8581820
  • Stock #: ZCBR
  • VIN: jh2pc352xxm000731

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Mileage 21,700 KM

Vehicle Description

THIS ONE WONT LAST LONG! MINT CONDITION!

Vehicle Features

n/a

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Driving Forward Auto Group

1999 Honda CBR 600F4
 21,700 KM
$3,799 + tax & lic
2020 Hyundai Tucson ...
 27,500 KM
$39,995 + tax & lic
2016 - PRIMETIME LAC...
 0 KM
$38,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Driving Forward Auto Group

Driving Forward Auto Group

Driving Forward Auto Group

894 Kingsway, Greater Sudbury, ON P3B 2E5

Call Dealer

705-626-XXXX

(click to show)

705-626-5129

Alternate Numbers
705-521-4607
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory