$3,799
+ taxes & licensing
1999 Honda CBR
1999 Honda CBR
600F4
894 Kingsway, Greater Sudbury, ON P3B 2E5
$3,799
+ taxes & licensing
21,700KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 8581820
- Stock #: ZCBR
- VIN: jh2pc352xxm000731
- Exterior Colour Red
- Mileage 21,700 KM
THIS ONE WONT LAST LONG! MINT CONDITION!
n/a
