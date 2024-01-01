Menu
WOW! This is a sweet machine. Still a lot of summer to enjoy this baby! Certified and ready to go. Previous US vehicle. Odometer is in MILES. Take a look at all the pictures for options or visit us at 469 the Kingsway

2003 BMW Z4

62,000 KM

$14,995

+ tax & licensing
2003 BMW Z4

3.0i

2003 BMW Z4

3.0i

Driving Forward Auto Group

894 Kingsway, Greater Sudbury, ON P3B 2E5

705-626-5129

$14,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
62,000KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 4USBT53473LT23602

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # ZCRAIG
  • Mileage 62,000 KM

Vehicle Description

WOW! This is a sweet machine. Still a lot of summer to enjoy this baby! Certified and ready to go. Previous US vehicle. Odometer is in MILES. Take a look at all the pictures for options or visit us at 469 the Kingsway

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering
Rear Wheel Drive

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Powertrain

6 Speed Manual

Driving Forward Auto Group

Driving Forward Auto Group

894 Kingsway, Greater Sudbury, ON P3B 2E5
$14,995

+ taxes & licensing

Driving Forward Auto Group

705-626-5129

2003 BMW Z4