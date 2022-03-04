$23,995+ tax & licensing
$23,995
+ taxes & licensing
2004 LOWE SUNCRUISER
TRINIDAD 20 FOOTER
Location
894 Kingsway, Greater Sudbury, ON P3B 2E5
1,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 8546405
- Stock #: zcra
- VIN: glco84pl203
Vehicle Details
- Stock # zcra
- Mileage 1,000 KM
Vehicle Description
MINT SHAPE! WELL MAINTAINED! JUST SERVICED!
2004 LOWE SUN CRUISER 20 FOOTER!
2005 40 HP YAMAHA.
COMES WITH TRAILER
STEREO SYSTEM.
BIMINI TOP
NEW TIRES AND RIMS ON TRAILER
Vehicle Features
n/a
Driving Forward Auto Group
894 Kingsway, Greater Sudbury, ON P3B 2E5