2004 LOWE SUNCRUISER

1,000 KM

Details Description Features

$23,995

+ tax & licensing
$23,995

+ taxes & licensing

Driving Forward Auto Group

705-626-5129

2004 LOWE SUNCRUISER

2004 LOWE SUNCRUISER

TRINIDAD 20 FOOTER

2004 LOWE SUNCRUISER

TRINIDAD 20 FOOTER

Location

Driving Forward Auto Group

894 Kingsway, Greater Sudbury, ON P3B 2E5

705-626-5129

$23,995

+ taxes & licensing

1,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8546405
  • Stock #: zcra
  • VIN: glco84pl203

Vehicle Details

  • Stock # zcra
  • Mileage 1,000 KM

Vehicle Description

MINT SHAPE! WELL MAINTAINED! JUST SERVICED!
2004 LOWE SUN CRUISER 20 FOOTER!
2005 40 HP YAMAHA.
COMES WITH TRAILER
STEREO SYSTEM.
BIMINI TOP
NEW TIRES AND RIMS ON TRAILER

Vehicle Features

n/a

Back to Top

Driving Forward Auto Group

Driving Forward Auto Group

894 Kingsway, Greater Sudbury, ON P3B 2E5

