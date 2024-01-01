$5,995+ tax & licensing
2008 Kawasaki Vulcan
Nomand 1600
Location
Driving Forward Auto Group
894 Kingsway, Greater Sudbury, ON P3B 2E5
705-626-5129
$5,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Stock # ZFGARY
- Mileage 62,000 KM
Vehicle Description
This bike is a fine choice for the rider wanting a solid all-around machine. The powerful yet easy-going V-twin performs remarkably well around town with an especially friendly nod going to the buttery smooth clutch and transmission. Nimble steering guarantees that stop-and-go traffic is an easy proposition, as is maneuvering in low-speed driveway or parking lot situations. The 28-inch seat height and corresponding low center of gravity make the Vulcan an attractive choice for anyone, especially those who are a little shorter. The standard hard bags look great and come in real handy for weekend jaunts and for stowing a briefcase or those few items missed during the weekly grocery trip.
This bike was locally owned and well maintained. Come visit us at 469 the Kingsway to see this beauty
