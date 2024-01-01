Menu
This bike is a fine choice for the rider wanting a solid all-around machine. The powerful yet easy-going V-twin performs remarkably well around town with an especially friendly nod going to the buttery smooth clutch and transmission. Nimble steering guarantees that stop-and-go traffic is an easy proposition, as is maneuvering in low-speed driveway or parking lot situations. The 28-inch seat height and corresponding low center of gravity make the Vulcan an attractive choice for anyone, especially those who are a little shorter. The standard hard bags look great and come in real handy for weekend jaunts and for stowing a briefcase or those few items missed during the weekly grocery trip. This bike was locally owned and well maintained. Come visit us at 469 the Kingsway to see this beauty

2008 Kawasaki Vulcan

62,000 KM

Nomand 1600

Driving Forward Auto Group

894 Kingsway, Greater Sudbury, ON P3B 2E5

705-626-5129

Used
62,000KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN JKBVNKD158A018835

  • Stock # ZFGARY
  • Mileage 62,000 KM

This bike is a fine choice for the rider wanting a solid all-around machine. The powerful yet easy-going V-twin performs remarkably well around town with an especially friendly nod going to the buttery smooth clutch and transmission. Nimble steering guarantees that stop-and-go traffic is an easy proposition, as is maneuvering in low-speed driveway or parking lot situations. The 28-inch seat height and corresponding low center of gravity make the Vulcan an attractive choice for anyone, especially those who are a little shorter. The standard hard bags look great and come in real handy for weekend jaunts and for stowing a briefcase or those few items missed during the weekly grocery trip.

This bike was locally owned and well maintained. Come visit us at 469 the Kingsway to see this beauty

894 Kingsway, Greater Sudbury, ON P3B 2E5
