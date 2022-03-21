$19,995+ tax & licensing
2009 Harley-Davidson CVO-SE ELECTRA GLIDE ULTRA
Location
132,500KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- VIN: 5HD1PR8109Y950351
- Exterior Colour Orange
- Mileage 132,500 KM
Vehicle Description
WELL MAINTAINED BIKE!
-110 SCREAMING EAGLE
-NEW CLUTCH
-NEW CRANK
-REBUILT MOTOR
-REBUILT TRANSMISSION
OVER $15,000 WORK OF WARRANTY WORK DONE RIGHT THROUGH HARLEY DAVIDSON.
SADDLE BAGS
BEER BOX
STEREO
HEATED SEATS
Driving Forward Auto Group
894 Kingsway, Greater Sudbury, ON P3B 2E5