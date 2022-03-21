Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2009 Harley-Davidson CVO-SE ELECTRA GLIDE ULTRA

132,500 KM

Details Description Features

$19,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$19,995

+ taxes & licensing

Driving Forward Auto Group

705-626-5129

Contact Seller
2009 Harley-Davidson CVO-SE ELECTRA GLIDE ULTRA

2009 Harley-Davidson CVO-SE ELECTRA GLIDE ULTRA

Watch This Vehicle

2009 Harley-Davidson CVO-SE ELECTRA GLIDE ULTRA

Location

Driving Forward Auto Group

894 Kingsway, Greater Sudbury, ON P3B 2E5

705-626-5129

  1. 8823011
  2. 8823011
  3. 8823011
  4. 8823011
  5. 8823011
  6. 8823011
  7. 8823011
  8. 8823011
  9. 8823011
  10. 8823011
  11. 8823011
Contact Seller

$19,995

+ taxes & licensing

132,500KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8823011
  • Stock #: df2182
  • VIN: 5HD1PR8109Y950351

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Orange
  • Mileage 132,500 KM

Vehicle Description

WELL MAINTAINED BIKE!
-110 SCREAMING EAGLE
-NEW CLUTCH
-NEW CRANK
-REBUILT MOTOR
-REBUILT TRANSMISSION
OVER $15,000 WORK OF WARRANTY WORK DONE RIGHT THROUGH HARLEY DAVIDSON.
SADDLE BAGS
BEER BOX
STEREO
HEATED SEATS

Vehicle Features

n/a

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Driving Forward Auto Group

2021 CFMOTO CF400
864 KM
$8,995 + tax & lic
2019 Dodge Grand Car...
 2,893 KM
$59,995 + tax & lic
2020 Kawasaki KAWASA...
 3,196 KM
$9,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Driving Forward Auto Group

Driving Forward Auto Group

Driving Forward Auto Group

894 Kingsway, Greater Sudbury, ON P3B 2E5

Call Dealer

705-626-XXXX

(click to show)

705-626-5129

Alternate Numbers
705-521-4607
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory